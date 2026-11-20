It seems the Canon EOS R50 V's lowest-ever price party is getting bigger, and now B&H Photo has decided to join in the fun! Yesterday, I spotted this fantastic little video-first mirrorless camera reduced to just $519 at Adorama, saving you an impressive $200. Well, B&H has now matched that incredible price, but here's where things get even more interesting – it's throwing in a rather expensive Canon accessory completely free!

Right now, the Canon EOS R50 V is just $519 at B&H, down from its usual $719, saving you a cool $200. However, unlike your typical camera discount, B&H is also including the Canon PD-E2 USB Power Adapter, which normally retails for a rather eye-watering $189.95, absolutely free!

That means you're getting a camera at its lowest-ever price, alongside a genuinely useful accessory worth almost $190, without spending another cent.

Save $200 Canon EOS R50 V: was $719 now $519 at BHPhoto According to price trackers, this $200 discount puts the Canon EOS R50 V down to its lowest-ever price, plus Adorama is tossing in a few freebies. The Canon EOS R50 V takes Canon's popular entry-level mirrorless and gives it a makeover in a smaller body with better video. That does mean that there's no viewfinder, but the R50 V very much feels like a "baby Cinema EOS."



Includes the Canon PD-E2 USB Power Adapter, worth $189.95, absolutely free!!

And this isn't just some random accessory thrown into the box to make the deal look better. The Canon PD-E2 USB Power Adapter allows you to charge the camera's battery without removing it, while also providing power during use. For anyone planning to use the R50 V for longer filming sessions, interviews, livestreaming, or content creation, that's a fantastic addition. Better still, it's the sort of accessory you might otherwise end up buying separately, making B&H's offer particularly appealing.

Of course, the Canon EOS R50 V is already an incredibly tempting camera in its own right. Launched earlier this year, it takes the excellent 24.2MP APS-C sensor from Canon's popular EOS R50 and puts it into a completely redesigned, video-focused body. You get oversampled 4K 30p recording, cropped 4K 60p, Canon Log 3, impressive autofocus, and a clever design that makes shooting vertically just as natural as filming horizontally. My colleague James was particularly impressed when he reviewed it, praising its thoughtful controls and the way Canon has genuinely designed this camera around the needs of modern filmmakers rather than simply repurposing a photography camera.

At just $519, I already thought the Canon EOS R50 V was one of the standout camera bargains of this year's Black Friday sales, but B&H has managed to make an already excellent deal even sweeter. With $200 knocked off the camera and a $189.95 power adapter included for free, there's an awful lot of value here for anyone looking to get serious about video. If you've had your eye on the R50 V, I think this might just be the deal to beat!

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