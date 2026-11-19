Outdoor and adventure sports photography doesn’t get much better than The Illume.

Formerly known as Red Bull Illume, since 2007 the contest has brought together the world’s most talented photographers specializing in all sorts of adrenaline-fueled activities, such as backcountry skiing, big-wave surfing, cliff kayaking and paragliding.

The 2026 contest marks the first time that the awards have recognized images across dedicated sports categories, with photography from eight sporting disciplines awarded in total.

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From high-octane to gritty and even emotional, these frames encompass everything that’s to love about capturing top athletes carrying out daring feats in nature.

Adventure

(Image credit: © Gonzalo Robert Parraguez / The Illume)

Winner: Gonzalo Robert Parraguez

Gear: DJI Mavic 3 Pro

Exposure: 1/1000 sec, f/2.8, ISO 100

It’s one thing to kayak at your local lake or along a smooth estuary; it’s another ball game plunging off an Arctic glacial waterfall into the deathly cold waters below, like kayaker Aniol Serrasolses was captured doing here in Svalbard, Norway.

The photographer, Chilean national Gonzalo Robert Parraguez, dedicated this photo “100%” to the athlete and friend, telling the contest organizers that Serrasolses was the one who “pushed for this whole project to happen.”

Here’s the full story behind the image documenting Serrasolses’ death-defying plunge from the glacier.

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Aerial

(Image credit: Tim Rochas / The Illume)

“Rising abruptly from the desert, Factory Butte looks almost like the spine of a giant dinosaur,” French photographer Rochas told The Illume.

A massive, flat-topped sandstone and shale monolith located in Utah, US, Factory Butte stands 6,302 feet / 1,921 meters tall, towering roughly 2,000 feet / 609 meters above the surrounding desert floor.

Look closely, and you’ll see that hovering next to the colossal landmark is Italian paraglider Pierre Bottero, whom Rochas managed to photograph while himself airborne. You can read all about Rochas’ flying feat that day and how he created his winning image here.

Bike

(Image credit: Lear Miller / The Illume)

It was 02:00 and dark, the rain was hammering down, the ground was a sea of mud, and the temperature was a perishing 40°F / 4°C. But that didn’t stop bike photographer Lear Miller from capturing his award-winning frame.

He told The Illume: “My viewfinder had completely fogged up. I was constantly cleaning the lens and holding the camera under my rain jacket until the riders came.”

Of all this year’s sports category winners at The Illume, Lear probably faced the toughest conditions, describing the shoot as “extremely difficult.” Here’s his story of creating the photo.

Climb

(Image credit: Thomas Klocker / The Illume)

After a three-hour journey in a local's off-roading truck, followed by a half-hour slog through deep winter snow, Austrian photographer Thomas Klocker and fellow climber and compatriot Mario Andexlinger arrived at the Katla Ice Arch on Iceland’s Kötlujökull glacier.

As Andexlinger set to work scaling the beautiful natural arch, Klocker set up to capture the frame. “This shot was very challenging, and you had to have extremely good ice climbing experience,” the photographer told The Illume. “I’m not that good of a climber myself, but Mario is very experienced in ice climbing.”

You can read all the details about Klocker’s winning frame here, along with what happened to the Katla Ice Arch – a sad moment for all landscape photographers.

Skate

(Image credit: Robert Christ / The Illume)

Sometimes you just have to try and try again to get the frame. This was the case for German photographer Robert Christ, who told The Illume that it took “maybe 15 or 20” takes to capture professional skateboarder André Gerlich throwing a backside air (skateboard trick) off a unique sculpture.

“The asphalt was coarse, and we had no broom, so we made one out of tree branches and swept,” said Christ, explaining how they did what they could to prepare the unforgiving terrain for the shoot. Find out how Christ got the shot here.

Snow

(Image credit: © Louis Garnier / The Illume)

“I've got an idea with fire. You in?” said French photographer Louis Garnier to his friend Kevin Rolland, a former world champion and multiple X Games gold medalist.

The next thing, and Rolland is flying off a massive kicker (jump), with a gigantic plume of fire erupting behind him.

“We only had three attempts with the flames, and it is still my favorite photo I’ve ever made with Kevin,” Garnier told The Illume.

Here’s the full story behind Garnier’s high-stakes winning image.

Surf

(Image credit: Beatriz Ryder / The Illume)

As professional US surfer Shaley Mercado straddled a wave at the dreamy Solomon Islands, Portuguese photographer Beatriz Ryder snapped the frame.

In stark contrast to the brutal conditions that US Marines and the Japanese Imperial Army endured while facing off against each other on this remote Pacific island nation during WWII, Ryder’s frame captured a tranquil, idyllic scene.

“The Solomon Islands felt so remote and untouched – some of the most disconnected, unspoiled places I've ever visited,” she told The Illume.

Here’s the lowdown on why Beatriz Ryder was in the Solomon Islands to begin with, and how she shot her award-winning image here.

Trail

(Image credit: © Ágata Dominguez / The Illume)

Some photos capture everyday instances, while others freeze momentous occassions. Spanish photographer Ágata Dominguez's shot of Norwegian trail runner Ida Amelie Robsahm is one of the latter.

Taken this May during the Zegama-Aizkorri race at Sancti Spiritu, above the town of Zegama in Spain’s Basque Country, the image immortalized one of Robsahm’s last competitive events.

Sadly, on September 19 2026, just months after the photo was created, its subject died after a fall on Norway's Romsdalseggen ridge. She was 30.

Here is the full story of Ágata Dominguez's shot, and why she doesn't want any of the recognition for it.

The Illume 2026 overall winner

This year’s overall contest winner is set to be announced over January 13–15 2027, at The Illume winners' event, taking place at the premier adventure destination of Fuschl am See, Austria. Stay tuned for that, as we’ll be covering the sure-to-be jaw-dropping image on Digital Camera World.

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