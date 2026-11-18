The One that Left and the One that Stayed – by Hannu Ahonen

As the cold winter wind blew, Finnish photographer Hannu Ahonen noticed something peculiar had happened to the water lilies floating on a body of water near his hometown of Jyväskylä, southern Finland.

Thin layers of ice that had formed on the surface of the lilies had come adrift and, like carbon copies of their former hosts, the icy shapes had captured the intricacies of the plants, including their veins, the photographer explained to the organizers of the Nature Photographer of the Year (NPOTY).

“The wind carried a few of them away, revealing delicate, frosty ornaments left behind. I eagerly captured this natural phenomenon, something I had never witnessed before,” Ahonen told the contest organizers.

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A potentially once-in-a-lifetime frame, Ahonen’s shot perfectly captured one of the lilies in the process of "shedding" its icy replica, but before the wind had swept it away completely, winning him the overall contest crown at this year’s NPOTY awards.

Hannu Ahonen’s gear and settings

Camera: Canon EOS 5DS R

Lens: Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM

Focal length: 61mm

Exposure: 0.8 sec | f/14 | ISO 100

The One that Left and the One that Stayed – by Hannu Ahonen (Image credit: Hannu Ahonen / NPOTY 2026)

Chair of the judging panel, Theo Bosboom, said: “First and foremost, the photograph captures a unique situation. On closer inspection, you also realize that the photograph not only reveals the marvelous beauty of nature, but also serves as a powerful symbol of its transience.”

At the 2026 NPOTY – hosted by the annual Nature Talks Photo Festival, which takes place in the Netherlands – Ahonen’s image was chosen from over 27,000 entries submitted by photographers in more than 95 countries.

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“It is not often that a photograph of a plant is crowned the overall winner of a major photography competition,” said Bosboom, “but the jury could not overlook this fascinating image by Hannu Ahonen.”

As the overall contest winner, Ahonen was awarded €3,000 (approximately $3,300 / £2,500), and his image was featured in the winners' exhibition at the 2026 Nature Talks Photo Festival this past Saturday, November 14.

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