“I eagerly captured this natural phenomenon, something I had never witnessed before,” says winner of major nature photography contest with once-in-a-lifetime image
Finnish photographer Hannu Ahonen has won Nature Photographer of the Year 2026 with a frame depicting a water lily quite literally shedding a copy of itself, formed by winter ice
As the cold winter wind blew, Finnish photographer Hannu Ahonen noticed something peculiar had happened to the water lilies floating on a body of water near his hometown of Jyväskylä, southern Finland.
Thin layers of ice that had formed on the surface of the lilies had come adrift and, like carbon copies of their former hosts, the icy shapes had captured the intricacies of the plants, including their veins, the photographer explained to the organizers of the Nature Photographer of the Year (NPOTY).
“The wind carried a few of them away, revealing delicate, frosty ornaments left behind. I eagerly captured this natural phenomenon, something I had never witnessed before,” Ahonen told the contest organizers.
A potentially once-in-a-lifetime frame, Ahonen’s shot perfectly captured one of the lilies in the process of "shedding" its icy replica, but before the wind had swept it away completely, winning him the overall contest crown at this year’s NPOTY awards.
Hannu Ahonen’s gear and settings
- Camera: Canon EOS 5DS R
- Lens: Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM
- Focal length: 61mm
- Exposure: 0.8 sec | f/14 | ISO 100
Chair of the judging panel, Theo Bosboom, said: “First and foremost, the photograph captures a unique situation. On closer inspection, you also realize that the photograph not only reveals the marvelous beauty of nature, but also serves as a powerful symbol of its transience.”
At the 2026 NPOTY – hosted by the annual Nature Talks Photo Festival, which takes place in the Netherlands – Ahonen’s image was chosen from over 27,000 entries submitted by photographers in more than 95 countries.
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“It is not often that a photograph of a plant is crowned the overall winner of a major photography competition,” said Bosboom, “but the jury could not overlook this fascinating image by Hannu Ahonen.”
As the overall contest winner, Ahonen was awarded €3,000 (approximately $3,300 / £2,500), and his image was featured in the winners' exhibition at the 2026 Nature Talks Photo Festival this past Saturday, November 14.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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