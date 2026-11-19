I was just at a photography conference last week, and I couldn’t help but notice how many creators were carrying gimbal cameras. Gimbal cameras create compact rigs for steady video and smart features, but after the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 went viral, creators now have a number of similar tools to choose from. Case in point? The newly launched Insta360 Luna Pro has just gotten its first price drop, down to $499 from $599.

The Insta360 Luna Pro shoots up to 8K video from a one-inch sensor that’s built right into a compact gimbal. Beyond steadier video, the gimbal design also powers features like auto-following subjects.

The Insta360 Luna Pro's screen and controls detach to use as a remote (Image credit: Future)

Where the Luna Pro diverts from the Osmo Pocket 3 that first made the format popular is in its screen. The Luna Pro’s screen and set of controls can completely detach from the gimbal handle, turning it into a handy remote. The built-in mic is also located in that detachable control system, so the mic can better catch your voice when recording vlogs.

Save $100 Insta360 Luna Pro: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Luna Pro only launched in June 2026, but the gimbal camera has now seen its first-ever discount: a $100 price drop ahead of Black Friday. That puts the camera at an even more comfortable $499.

The Luna Pro also has a two-lens sibling, the Insta360 Luna Ultra, but the dual-lens version is currently still at its list price.

In the US, I can’t buy the new DJI Osmo Pocket 4, at least not without getting a gray market model, as all newly launched DJI products can’t get FCC approval for sales in the US. That leaves the Luna Pro with a few hardware advantages, including 8K30p shooting.

But while the Pocket 4 and 4P aren’t officially coming to the US, the age of the Pocket 3 means the original viral gimbal camera is more affordable than before. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has dropped to $373 in the Black Friday deals, a 15 percent drop from the new lower $439 list price.

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