I can’t buy the new DJI Osmo Pocket 4 in the US, but Insta360’s new 8K gimbal camera has dropped in price for the first time
The Insta360 Luna Pro gimbal camera just saw its first price drop in the US, bringing the 8K gimbal cam down to $499
I was just at a photography conference last week, and I couldn’t help but notice how many creators were carrying gimbal cameras. Gimbal cameras create compact rigs for steady video and smart features, but after the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 went viral, creators now have a number of similar tools to choose from. Case in point? The newly launched Insta360 Luna Pro has just gotten its first price drop, down to $499 from $599.
The Insta360 Luna Pro shoots up to 8K video from a one-inch sensor that’s built right into a compact gimbal. Beyond steadier video, the gimbal design also powers features like auto-following subjects.
Where the Luna Pro diverts from the Osmo Pocket 3 that first made the format popular is in its screen. The Luna Pro’s screen and set of controls can completely detach from the gimbal handle, turning it into a handy remote. The built-in mic is also located in that detachable control system, so the mic can better catch your voice when recording vlogs.
The Luna Pro only launched in June 2026, but the gimbal camera has now seen its first-ever discount: a $100 price drop ahead of Black Friday. That puts the camera at an even more comfortable $499.
The Luna Pro also has a two-lens sibling, the Insta360 Luna Ultra, but the dual-lens version is currently still at its list price.
In the US, I can’t buy the new DJI Osmo Pocket 4, at least not without getting a gray market model, as all newly launched DJI products can’t get FCC approval for sales in the US. That leaves the Luna Pro with a few hardware advantages, including 8K30p shooting.
But while the Pocket 4 and 4P aren’t officially coming to the US, the age of the Pocket 3 means the original viral gimbal camera is more affordable than before. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has dropped to $373 in the Black Friday deals, a 15 percent drop from the new lower $439 list price.
While the Pocket 3 is no longer DJI’s best gimbal camera, it’s still a best-seller in the US, and for good reason. The mix of the one-inch sensor and built-in gimbal makes it easy to shoot steady videos without hauling around bulky video gear.
If you have yet to pick up a wireless mic, the Osmo Pocket 3 is also available in a bundle with the DJI Mic Mini for $398.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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