Discover the best images of the Black and White Photo Awards 2026

From flamingos in flight to a mist-covered rhinoceros and a striking aerial view of a Chinese sports complex, these seven images have just been named winners of the prestigious Black and White Photo Awards 2026.

The overall prize goes to photographer Shengwei Dai for a spectacular image capturing a man leaping between two trains – a moment that earned the judges' top recognition.

The international competition celebrates photographers using black and white as a form of artistic and documentary expression, with winners selected across six categories. Here are all seven award-winning photographs. Discover all highlighted images on the Black and White Photo Awards website.

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Absolute Winner

Bishwa Ijtema2 (Image credit: Shengwei Dai)

Bishwa Ijtema2 by Shengwei Dai

A man leaps between two trains as dozens of spectators watch from the roofs, doors and windows of the carriages. The image's unusual perspective is one of its strongest features, with the awards highlighting how it places the viewers right in the middle of the action.

"The lines of the train cars draw the eye toward the figure suspended in the air, while the faces of those witnessing the leap complete a scene filled with energy, tension, and detail."

Open Theme

Convergence (Image credit: Lloyd Lane)

Convergence by Lloyd Lane

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Thousands of starlings gather above Brighton Palace Pier in England. The awards describe how "the movement of thousands of birds contrasts with the structure of the historic pier, creating an image in which nature and architecture appear to become part of the same composition"

Architecture

Urban landscape7 (Image credit: Qian Shen)

Urban landscape7 by Qian Shen

The competition explains, "The curved forms of the stadium and sports facilities stand out against the geometry of the surrounding buildings, creating a fascinating contrast between the architecture of the complex and the vastness of the city."

Fauna and Flora

Silent Majesty (Image credit: Mohammad Mirza)

Silent Majesty by Mohammad Mirza



A white rhinoceros emerges through the mist and acacia trees of Solio Reserve. The awards draw attention to how "the light filtering through the trees and the animal's silhouette create an atmosphere of calm" despite the imposing presence of one of Africa's largest mammals.

Landscape

Flamingo in Flight2 (Image credit: Jie Fischer)

Flamingo in Flight2 by Jie Fischer

A group of flamingos flying across a scene of flowing shapes and striking tonal contrast. The competition describes the result as "an almost abstract composition", with the tiny silhouettes of birds cutting across the landscape.

Portrait

Behind the Silence (Image credit: Happy Mukherjee)

Behind the Silence by Happy Mukherjee

A young girl looks directly towards the camera from behind a window. With her hands pressed against the glass and darkness surrounding her, the image captures an intimate moment that, as the awards explain, "invites viewers to imagine the story behind her gaze."

Street

Cow Watching (Image credit: Chongfeng Wu)

Cow Watching by Chongfeng Wu

A human figure among cattle in a rural setting. The competition says, "Through contrast and composition, an everyday moment becomes an image of remarkable visual impact."

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