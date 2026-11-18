These 7 black-and-white images just won major awards – and they're a masterclass in monochrome photography
Here's why these monochrome images won an award and how they impressed the judges
From flamingos in flight to a mist-covered rhinoceros and a striking aerial view of a Chinese sports complex, these seven images have just been named winners of the prestigious Black and White Photo Awards 2026.
The overall prize goes to photographer Shengwei Dai for a spectacular image capturing a man leaping between two trains – a moment that earned the judges' top recognition.
The international competition celebrates photographers using black and white as a form of artistic and documentary expression, with winners selected across six categories. Here are all seven award-winning photographs. Discover all highlighted images on the Black and White Photo Awards website.
Absolute Winner
Bishwa Ijtema2 by Shengwei Dai
A man leaps between two trains as dozens of spectators watch from the roofs, doors and windows of the carriages. The image's unusual perspective is one of its strongest features, with the awards highlighting how it places the viewers right in the middle of the action.
"The lines of the train cars draw the eye toward the figure suspended in the air, while the faces of those witnessing the leap complete a scene filled with energy, tension, and detail."
Open Theme
Convergence by Lloyd Lane
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Thousands of starlings gather above Brighton Palace Pier in England. The awards describe how "the movement of thousands of birds contrasts with the structure of the historic pier, creating an image in which nature and architecture appear to become part of the same composition"
Architecture
Urban landscape7 by Qian Shen
The competition explains, "The curved forms of the stadium and sports facilities stand out against the geometry of the surrounding buildings, creating a fascinating contrast between the architecture of the complex and the vastness of the city."
Fauna and Flora
Silent Majesty by Mohammad Mirza
A white rhinoceros emerges through the mist and acacia trees of Solio Reserve. The awards draw attention to how "the light filtering through the trees and the animal's silhouette create an atmosphere of calm" despite the imposing presence of one of Africa's largest mammals.
Landscape
Flamingo in Flight2 by Jie Fischer
A group of flamingos flying across a scene of flowing shapes and striking tonal contrast. The competition describes the result as "an almost abstract composition", with the tiny silhouettes of birds cutting across the landscape.
Portrait
Behind the Silence by Happy Mukherjee
A young girl looks directly towards the camera from behind a window. With her hands pressed against the glass and darkness surrounding her, the image captures an intimate moment that, as the awards explain, "invites viewers to imagine the story behind her gaze."
Street
Cow Watching by Chongfeng Wu
A human figure among cattle in a rural setting. The competition says, "Through contrast and composition, an everyday moment becomes an image of remarkable visual impact."
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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