As a child in Wuhan, China, Yuan Minghui picked lotus pods with his mother, watched gulls take off over the lake with his father and chased dragonflies at sunset with his sister.

Decades later, he spends his days in those same wetlands, But now he lies on the ground with a camera, waiting for a damselfly to lift its leg.

Yuan won his first Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in 2014. The following year, he left his job to shoot nature full-time. Since then he's won awards at International Garden Photographer of the Year, Nature's Best Photography and Germany's Glanzlichter.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Now a new book, Nature in Close-Up: The Secret World of Wetlands, published by ACC Art Books, gathers the best of that work.

And one thing it teaches us is what happens when you look very closely at everyday things.

Take the image below. A sawfly larva, freshly molted, sits in a hole it's created by munching through a rose leaf. Backlit by low sun, its body glows a pale translucent yellow, and the ragged leaf frames it like a stage set.

It's typical of Yuan's approach of using strong backlight and shallow depth of field to isolate a small subject from a busy environment, in the process turning the messiness of reality into something clean, clear and graphic.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Caterpillar’s Ideal (Image credit: Yuan Minghui / ACC Art Books)

Embrace in the Sun (Image credit: Yuan Minghui / ACC Art Books)

Reunion After Twists and Turns (Image credit: Yuan Minghui / ACC Art Books)

This requires a lot of patience. Discussing Embrace of the Sun (above) – which features winding vines that resemble a treble clef – he explains that he shot with a large aperture to blur the "chaotic background", took about a hundred frames and only then got the picture he wanted.

Embracing the everyday

In the foreword, Greek nature photographer Ioannis Schinezos explains that this stuff is harder than it looks.

"While it is not easy to surprise and thrill an observer with an image of a rare subject, it is far more difficult to succeed in visually rendering an everyday subject," he writes.

It's worth adding that Yuan rarely presents an image as a straight record. Each one comes with a title and a short, poetic text that constructs a little story about the scene.

Two budding corn poppies leaning into each other become a pair of lovers embracing under the setting sun. Japanese maple seeds, lit at dusk by what he calls "the flickering waves of light from the lens", become dancers in a ballroom.

And a South China tree toad, photographed on a palm frond in Hubei's Dabie Mountain, is cast as a solo dancer, with the radiating leaf acting as its spotlight.

Cheek-to-Cheek Dancing (Image credit: Yuan Minghui / ACC Art Books)

I Have a Dream (Image credit: Yuan Minghui / ACC Art Books)

Stage of Life (Image credit: Yuan Minghui / ACC Art Books)

I Have a Dream, a head-on portrait of a damselfly perched on a dandelion seed head, won the Nature in China category of the National Geographic Global Photography Competition in 2015.

To get it, Yuan lay on the ground and crept up on the insect, shooting in continuous high-speed mode. Back home, he picked the frame where the damselfly's foreleg was raised, like a speaker addressing a crowd.

Conservation is a running theme. "For me, nature photography has become a mission; that is to capture more meaningful images to show people the fate of these ordinary creatures," Yuan writes.

"Their beauty and dignity is just like the simplicity and life of people."

Some pictures were taken at night, like Stage of Life, in which a dragonfly emerges from its nymph shell on a lily pad as a frog looks on, apparently uninterested.

Others push into abstraction: in Reflection on Reflection, he turned a photo of a dawn redwood reflected in a duckweed-covered pond upside-down, so the duckweed appears to float in the air.

In the foreword, Schinezos accepts that in a technical sense, modern gear has made nature photography easier than ever.

"But what no shop can ever sell you is your inner way of seeing nature," he writes. "Photography is not a simple matter of cameras, lenses, apertures, speeds and tripods; it is a question of inner sensibility and philosophy.

"This is the difference between one photographer and another."

Nature in Close-Up: The Secret World of Wetlands by Yuan Minghui is out now from ACC Art Books, priced $45 / £40. The hardback has 228 pages and measures 250 x 250mm.

You might also like...

Take a look at the best cameras for macro photography and the best macro lenses.