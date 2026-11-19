Just launched, now the No.1 camera lens in Japan – redefining "the genre of 'great white' super-telephoto prime lenses"
A newly launched, affordable super-telephoto prime is Japan's best-selling lens – here's why this optic is so popular
In Japan, this super telephoto prime lens was announced in mid-September and only launched on October 9th – but it's already the country's No.1 best-selling lens at retailer Yodobashi, according to its latest Top 10 lens chart for the first half of October.
The Sony FE 600mm f/6.3 GM OSS sits at the top of the ranking, less than a week after its launch.
The prime lens was highly anticipated, thanks in part to its relatively affordable price of $3,698 / £3,299 and its weight of less than 1kg – 995g or 2.19lb, to be exact. Yodobashi explains that it's the "world's lightest lens at the time of its announcement."
The retailer adds, "With the introduction of the FE 600mm F6.3 GM OSS, Sony's FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, which was ranked first last time, dropped to second place, and Sony's FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II, which was ranked second last time, dropped to third place, but Sony continues to occupy the top three positions, just as it did two years ago."
Yodobashi's Top 10 best-selling lenses, 1st Half October 2026
1. Sony FE 600mm f/6.3 GM OSS
2. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II
3. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II
4. Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM
5. Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM
6. Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (E-mount)
7. Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS
8. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
9. Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z | White | Black
10. Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM
Why is the Sony FE 600mm f/6.3 GM OSS so popular?
Super-telephoto lenses are not famously known for being small, lightweight or affordable. And while the Sony FE 600mm f/6.3 GM OSS might not appear affordable at first glance, it is significantly less expensive than others of its kind. For reference, the Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS, for example, is priced at $14,098 / £11,999.
The same goes for its size and weight. Measuring 108x265mm / 4.3x10.4in and weighing under 1 kg / 2.2lb, it is a popular choice among wildlife and sports photographers. Its Optical SteadyShot feature also helps when shooting handheld, with a little practice.
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While it lacks Sony's G Master credentials, it still has plenty going for it, particularly in terms of handling, versatility and performance.
Add fast, accurate AF and impressive image quality, and it's a compelling package for anyone looking for serious telephoto reach without the bulk of a traditional 600mm f/4.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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