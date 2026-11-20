Over the years, I've tested my fair share of home security cameras, and one brand that continues to impress me is Baseus. Not only does it consistently deliver some of the most impressive specifications at surprisingly affordable prices, but perhaps my favorite thing about its cameras is that you don't have to worry about those frustrating monthly subscription fees just to store your footage locally. And now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sales, one of its latest and most exciting cameras has become an even better bargain.

The Baseus PrimeSentinel U2 Pro is now just $118.99 at Amazon, down from its usual $139.99, saving you a cool $21. That's a fantastic price for a security camera that offers features I'd normally expect to find on considerably more expensive systems. In fact, having recently reviewed this very camera, I can confidently say that it's one of the most interesting outdoor security cameras I've tested this year.

Prime member exclusive Save $21 Baseus U2 Pro: was $139.99 now $118.99 at Amazon The Baseus PrimeSentinel U2 Pro packs dual 3K cameras, 360-degree tracking, intelligent spotlight technology, and subscription-free local storage into an impressively affordable home security system.

What makes the U2 Pro so special is its clever dual-camera design. Rather than relying on a single lens, Baseus has equipped it with two independent 3K cameras, with one providing a fixed view of your property while the other can pan through 360 degrees, actively tracking movement around your home. There's even an intelligent patrol mode, allowing the lower camera to keep an eye on its surroundings while the upper camera remains focused on your driveway, front door, or wherever you need it most.

However, my favorite feature has to be Baseus' brilliant Active SpotTrack system. Unlike conventional security cameras that simply switch on a floodlight when movement is detected, this futuristic little device can actually follow someone with a concentrated beam of light as they move around your property. Throw in full-color night vision, solar charging, intelligent motion detection, and support for up to 512GB of local storage without mandatory subscription fees, and you've got a seriously impressive security system for the money.

At just $118.99, I think the Baseus PrimeSentinel U2 Pro represents exceptional value, particularly when you consider just how much technology has been packed into it. I've become a real fan of Baseus security cameras, and this latest model is a perfect example of why. So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your home security before the holiday season, this is definitely one Black Friday bargain I'd recommend taking a closer look at.