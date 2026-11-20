This might be my favorite security camera of 2026 – and now it's just $118.99 for Black Friday!
Forget expensive security cameras! This dual-lens beast is just $118.99 and has no mandatory subscription fees
Over the years, I've tested my fair share of home security cameras, and one brand that continues to impress me is Baseus. Not only does it consistently deliver some of the most impressive specifications at surprisingly affordable prices, but perhaps my favorite thing about its cameras is that you don't have to worry about those frustrating monthly subscription fees just to store your footage locally. And now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sales, one of its latest and most exciting cameras has become an even better bargain.
The Baseus PrimeSentinel U2 Pro is now just $118.99 at Amazon, down from its usual $139.99, saving you a cool $21. That's a fantastic price for a security camera that offers features I'd normally expect to find on considerably more expensive systems. In fact, having recently reviewed this very camera, I can confidently say that it's one of the most interesting outdoor security cameras I've tested this year.
The Baseus PrimeSentinel U2 Pro packs dual 3K cameras, 360-degree tracking, intelligent spotlight technology, and subscription-free local storage into an impressively affordable home security system.
What makes the U2 Pro so special is its clever dual-camera design. Rather than relying on a single lens, Baseus has equipped it with two independent 3K cameras, with one providing a fixed view of your property while the other can pan through 360 degrees, actively tracking movement around your home. There's even an intelligent patrol mode, allowing the lower camera to keep an eye on its surroundings while the upper camera remains focused on your driveway, front door, or wherever you need it most.
However, my favorite feature has to be Baseus' brilliant Active SpotTrack system. Unlike conventional security cameras that simply switch on a floodlight when movement is detected, this futuristic little device can actually follow someone with a concentrated beam of light as they move around your property. Throw in full-color night vision, solar charging, intelligent motion detection, and support for up to 512GB of local storage without mandatory subscription fees, and you've got a seriously impressive security system for the money.
At just $118.99, I think the Baseus PrimeSentinel U2 Pro represents exceptional value, particularly when you consider just how much technology has been packed into it. I've become a real fan of Baseus security cameras, and this latest model is a perfect example of why. So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your home security before the holiday season, this is definitely one Black Friday bargain I'd recommend taking a closer look at.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.