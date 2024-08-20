Will DJI take on Sony, Nikon and Canon with a new mirrorless camera? It would be the BIGGEST news in the camera world for years IF true!

We made this using Photoshop's and a pic of a DJI lens (to be fair, the AI examples in the video are better!)

Several rumor sites are swirling with excitement over the idea that DJI is preparing to announce a new mirrorless system camera in September – that's next month – with the goal of competing directly with Canon, Nikon and Sony.

The source of this rumor seems to be an enthusiastic YouTube post by Andrea Pizzini – with some AI-generated images of a DJI mirrorless camera. While it is probably important to note he offers no concrete evidence, and Pizzini to be attempting to launch a DJI rumor site on the back of this video, there is still something to be said for the idea.

As I said, Pizzini hasn't got much of a track record when it comes to this kind of information, and it is likely from other rumors about drones that DJI will have a launch in September in any case, DJI would actually be very well-placed to produce a mirrorless camera, so – for fun – let's delve a little further.

For one thing, DJI knows camera tech inside out, admittedly – arguably – with a video bias. Even if we set aside drones, DJI already produced a number of cameras without mirrors – including the best action camera and other interesting products like the Osmo Pocket 3.

At the higher end, where it is more logical to think of competing, DJI have its Ronin 4D cameras which have caught the attention of many cineamatographers. Shooting in 8K and with a built-in gimbal, it's a sophisticated device – and much pricier than a typical mirrorless camera – but it shows the company has all the technical competence. The design also shows an approach to design with none of the baggage that established brands bring.

If you're asking "What about lenses?" then it's worth remembering that DJI is a member of the Micro Four-Thirds (MFT) alliance, and already has a number of lenses which fit that system. It has used them for the Inspire 3 and other drones in that series, as well as other higher-end drones.

DJI also makes its own, albeit limited, range of full-frame lenses with its own DL-mount for use with the Ronin 4K and the Zenmuse X9 drone camera. Some choose to see the Ronin Cinema Cameras as versions of the Inspire that don't fly, but however you see it it is capable not only of accepting DL-mount lenses but M-Mount, E-Mount and L-Mount (DJI have a compatibility guide) suggesting a good amount of homework has already been done.

In terms of customer base, Pizzini makes a very good point in his video about the blurring of the high-end consumer market, which DJI would be well-placed to address. The company is also very experienced at using apps and remote connectivity thanks to its numerous drones, and both of these technologies could be revolutionary for anyone looking for a video-focused or streaming-friendly device.

None of the established brands have been especially quick to embrace apps in the way that DJI's drones do as a matter of course. If there is any truth in this rumor (and, again, we've got nothing concrete) then it has to be said that camera lines like Sony's vlogger-focused ZV-E10 might be the kind of territory it would make sense for DJI to go for.

Built-in support for DJI's wireless microphones (like the DJI Mic 2) would also be a great selling point – personally I see these in a lot of YouTube videos these days.

There are of course a lot of reasons why this might not be true – not least the political issues DJI faces in the USA. It's also worth pointing out the huge difference in price point betwen the vlogger cameras and even mainstream mirrorless market and DJI's Ronin cinema cameras.

Nonetheless, the company has quickly expanded into new markets and price points, especially since moving to its Sky City HQ. These include power stations and video transmission tech. Why not the best mirrorless camera, next?