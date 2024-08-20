Will DJI take on Sony, Nikon and Canon with a new mirrorless camera? It would be the BIGGEST news in the camera world for years IF true!

A new major manufacturer? A crazy rumor that makes a lot of sense if you scratch the surface, but it can't be true, can it?

Clearly faked DJI mirrorless camera body - count those AI fingers!
We made this using Photoshop's and a pic of a DJI lens (to be fair, the AI examples in the video are better!) (Image credit: Future)

Several rumor sites are swirling with excitement over the idea that DJI is preparing to announce a new mirrorless system camera in September – that's next month – with the goal of competing directly with Canon, Nikon and Sony.

The source of this rumor seems to be an enthusiastic YouTube post by Andrea Pizzini – with some AI-generated images of a DJI mirrorless camera. While it is probably important to note he offers no concrete evidence, and Pizzini to be attempting to launch a DJI rumor site on the back of this video, there is still something to be said for the idea.

