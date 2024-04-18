With their new Power Series, DJI are bringing power by the brick load!

By Adam Juniper
published

The new DJI Power Series isn't going to fly on its own – but it could help you fly, or do a lot more, for longer.

DJI Power 1000 and DJI Power 500
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI's, known best for its drones, action cameras, and gimbals, has thrown its hat into yet another ring – portable power stations. The company have just launched the Power 1000 and Power 500 portable power stations. They have capacities of 1024 Wh and 512 Wh respectively.

Both devices can be fully charged in approximately 70 minutes (or to 80% in 50 minutes), and weigh just under 30 pounds / 13Kg for the Power 1000 and 16 pounds / 7.3Kg for the 500.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

