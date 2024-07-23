DJI's new affordable wireless video transmission could be revolutionary for solo filmmakers

By
published

DJI brings pro-grade wireless video transmission to the masses with new affordable DJI SDR Transmission Combo

Dji SDR Transmission Combo
(Image credit: DJI)

If you're a solo filmmaker who often produces productions either on your own, or joins in on mid-sized productions, DJI has announced an outstanding wireless video transmission product targeting you. It has brought pro-grade features from its Hollywood transmission products into a compact, affordable package that any filmmaker can take advantage of on set. 

DJI has unveiled its DJI SDR Transmission Combo, tailored for stable and high-quality video transmission on small-to-medium-sized shooting sets. It utilizes DJI's proprietary video transmission technology (something it's spent some time on as the company behind most of the best camera drones). Its transmitter and receiver offer long-range footage transmission up to 1080p60 resolution. 

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

