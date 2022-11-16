Take a tour of DJI's headquarters, the futuristic Sky City

DJI has just released a video tour of its new headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Designed and built by award-winning architectural firm Foster & Partners (who are responsible for Apple's HQ in California), DJI Sky City is a fiercely modern build that reflects the company’s ethos provides and provides DJI a heart for innovation.

Known for making some of the best camera drones (opens in new tab) money can buy, DJI is without a doubt the company that made aerial photography more accessible for everyone. From the top-spec DJI Mavic 3 (opens in new tab) to the entry-level, Mini 2 (opens in new tab), over the last few years, DJI has launched some exciting products but perhaps the new HQ is its most anticipated reveal.

Planning for the building started in 2016 and was completed in September 2022. The double building is made up of two 200-meter towers, one with 40 storey's and the other with 44. Roughly halfway up, a 90-meter suspension sky bridge connects the two buildings making it easy to go between while also providing some welcome outdoor space. In the video, the drone approached the two towers, flues between them and dives around the corner to enter the spacious lobby.

A talented drone pilot shows off some exceptional flying skills as he navigates the buildings lifts, office spaces, quadruple height drone fly zones, research labs, suspension bridge and outdoor areas. At first glance, you may be tricked into thinking the video is a simulation due to the pilot’s perfect performance and lack of reaction from office workers but nope - there is genuinely a drone whizzing around the new space.

Frank Wang, founder and CEO of DJI said, “It took us six years to build the new DJI Headquarters, which is the result of the wisdom and determination of DJI and our valued partners. We see Sky City as a product unlike any we’ve ever made: our real home. At the beginning of a new era for DJI, we pay great attention to the growth and well-being of every employee.”

Creators of the spacious new build wanted to redefine Shenzen’s skyline while incorporating DJI’s innovation and design. Made of glass and steel with luscious green sky gardens for a bit of contrast, its airy, modern design is in line with DJI’s brand ethos; “form follows function”.

As DJI continues to be the leader in consumer drones, it is hoped that Sky City will help the company continue to improve its pioneering technology and provide a space where colleagues can create collaboratively.

