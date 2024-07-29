All-new "DJI Neo" beginner drone leaks – is this the long-awaited Tello replacement, but better?

By
published

Reliable DJI rumor feeds suggest a new drone with very different specs from others – reminding some of the Tello or the Spark.

@OsitaLV Twitter screen capture possible DJI Neo leak
(Image credit: @OsitaLV Twitter)

When it comes to leading consumer drone company DJI, there is one product category the company has steered clear of for a while – drones beneath 249g. Recent apparent leaks – from reliable sources – suggest that is about to change, and dramatically so, with a new product line: the DJI Neo.

We have two bits of evidence to go on – a black-and-white video posted on the feed on @OsitaLV's X/Twitter, followed by a number of different postings with a name an specifications. The video appears to show a drone with built-in propellor guards being tested; that's a departure from the design of other DJI drones, slightly more in line with lighter 'toy' drones, but it also appears to have a more DJI-like camera gimbal.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

