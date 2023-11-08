What camera is the cute girl in Boots' Xmas TV ad using to document her journey to the North Pole?

It’s hard to believe that it’s already Christmas Ad season - where on earth have the last 11 months gone? Summer whizzed by in what felt like a few weeks and now with Black Friday and Christmas fast approaching companies have started to launch their festive content. This year, Boots’ Christmas campaign tells the highs and lows of a mother and daughter's journey to gift Santa a present and features a popular instant film camera.

This year Boots advert starts with a daughter innocently asking her Mum, "Who gives Santa presents?" It then follows the journey of the mother and daughter as they venture North by car, lorry, boat, seaplane, sled and foot to gift Santa a pair of flight socks. En route, they can be seen documenting their journey (or at least the aquaplane part of it) using an Instax SQ1 instant film camera which not only makes a great Christmas gift in itself but is a great way of documenting special moments with its distinctive square-image prints.

Not sure what type of instant film you need? We break it down for you so you can be sure to get it right!

Creating the most memorable heartwarming Christmas ads has become a big trend in the UK. From John Lewis to Sainsbury's and Very.co.uk, Christmas ad campaigns are made memorable because of the stories they tell and the music featured. The peculiar British phenomenon of the Christmas ad special started with John Lewis back in 2007 with The Shadow which was reminiscent of the Pixar commercial only more festive.

Two years later, John Lewis raised the bar with a touching advert featuring a Taken by Trees cover of Sweet Child O Mine (originally by Guns and Roses). Designed to elicit that feeling of excitement you get as a kid at Christmas, the nostalgic ad shows children unwrapping unlikely presents including a coffee machine, a set of mugs and oversized handbags.

