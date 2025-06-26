This viral, cheap compact camera just got an update that looks straight out of the 1990s

Camp Snap originally launched as a screen-free camera for kids – but the Nineties disposable-camera-like feel in a digital format quickly earned it viral status, along with respect among digital minimalists and retro camera fans. Now, the same Camp Snap has a new look: a denim makeover that feels reminiscent of the camera’s Nineties vibes.

The Camp Snap Denim Drop is a limited edition version of the popular cheap compact camera, wrapping the camera in both the look of a favorite pair of jeans and real denim texture, according to the company.

When I first tried the Camp Snap, I loved the compact’s simple use, cute design, and imperfectly lovely images that felt close to the disposable snapshots of my own childhood. As a camera that retails for around $70 in the US, it’s not the most durable, well-made option, but the feel also gives it that disposable film camera nostalgia, despite being reusable.

But there’s more to the new denim color than just a fresh look – Camp Snap’s viral success has meant limited stock, with the sold-out banner popping up on several color variants. I expect the new colorway will come with a fresh batch of stock that may help those who have been eyeing the retro-looking camera for a while.

Outside of the new denim look, the Camp Snap Denim Drop maintains the same specifications of the other colors. It is an 8MP camera with a small 1/3.2-inch sensor designed more for retro charm than pixel-peeping perfection. The included microSD card fits 2,000 images, while the battery is rated for 500 shots.

Then, of course, there’s the headline feature: the Camp Snap is screen-free and shooting is done entirely with a small viewfinder. That’s what helps make the digital camera feel more like a disposable film camera – and why the camera is loved among digital minimalists and parents.

While the Denim Drop is a special edition, the camera retails for $65 / £52 / AU$109 and is available beginning today from Camp Snap’s website.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Browse the best compact cameras, the best retro cameras, or the best cheap cameras.