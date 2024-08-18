Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (August 18)

In what is – for most of the world's population at least – the summer lull, there aren't usually a lot of product launches, but this week has seen not only potentially the most significant new phone in a while, but the revelation that DJI – usually the best drone company – might have some serious competition on its hands.

On the face of it, both are all about AI, too. That isn't much of a surprise these days, what isn't? A second look, though, and you'll see that, in both cases, the industrial design might also be worthy of serious attention. The new Google Pixel 9 series really do look like flagship phones rather than a software showcase this time, and the HoverAir X1 Pro Max's new airframe looks a lot more considered.

The new Google Pixel 9 range has big new cameras, an amazing fold model, and spectacular AI...

(Image credit: Google)

Google has announced four new smartphones at its Made by Google 2024 event, with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold being its most expansive mobile line-up to date. All four phones pack Google's latest AI camera and editing tools the Pixel series has become known for, and the Pixel 9 Pro finally brings Google's finest camera hardware to a more compact form.

If you're wondering why the Pixel 9 Pro getting a top-tier camera is a big deal, historically, Google released the Pixel 7 or Pixel 8, and the Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 8 Pro, with the Pro always being larger and packing a superior camera. This typically meant Pro users benefited from a periscope zoom, while vanilla Pixel users had to settle for in-sensor cropping.

For 2024, the smaller Pixel 9 Pro...

Read More:

Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold launch with punchy pricing and upgraded AI cameras

HoverAir casually puts two new AI drones, including an 8K drone, on its site...

(Image credit: HoverAir)

Easily the most exciting new drone of 2023 was the HoverAir X1, and now the company has quietly revealed two new models – the specs suggest a much more powerful 8K camera will be an option.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What made the original HoverAir X1 so exciting for me and many others was that it not only brought a wholly new form factor, with built-in propellor guards, but it could also be operated without a controller – instead finally fulfilling the promise of a 'follow-me' device which would track you as it caught pics and clips. It immediately became an obvious choice for our best beginner drone guide.

Now, though the company seems to be gearing up to take on the establishment...

Read more:

HoverAir is ready to take on DJI with TWO new drones – 8K camera and more flight time promised

Instax mini Link 3 has a few new tricks

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has just announced the Instax mini Link 3 with a few new tricks to get the most out of your prints including a brand new AiR Studio 3D AR effects, and photobooth style collages.

If you want to make your best phone photos a little more tangible, Instax’s range of printers has long been some of the best portable printers around, coming in three sizes of prints – wide, square, and mini. Like the Instax mini Link 2 before it, the latter is where you’ll find the Instax mini Link 3, printing photos from your phone or tablet directly onto Instax mini film.

The Instax mini Link 3 isn’t a huge departure in style from the previous version, keeping the textured design that is easy to grip, but...

Read More:

New Instax mini Link 3 adds new 3D AR effects and photobooth-style collages

Beaverlab announce new AI-powered 4K telescope

(Image credit: Beaverlab)

Beaverlab has just launched a new crowdfunding campaign for the Finder TW2 – an upgraded model of its groundbreaking Finder TW1 telescope and this time, it's harnessing the power of AI.

Beaverlab is a company born from a passion for technology and creativity with the mission of promoting human exploration. This is evident in its beautifully designed optical products, from microscopes and telescopes to its recent telephoto lens for mobile phones, each has an element of creativity and fun and caters to the enthusiastic beginner as well as the professional.

The new Finder TW2 is no different and claims to harness premium optics and the latest technology to enable users to explore the stars...

Read more:

Beaverlab's new AI-powered 4K telescope takes you closer to the stars

Sony and Nikon win awards – but what about Canon?

(Image credit: EISA)

The EISA Awards has announced the winners for the best cameras and lenses for 2024-2025, with Nikon and Sony scooping a total of 10 awards between them.

Every year EISA (the Expert Imaging and Sound Association) deliberates over the best cameras and lenses released over the past year. Its photography category honors different formats of cameras and various styles of lenses – and this year, 20 awards were given to the best of the best.

Six cameras were announced as winners...

Read more:

Sony and Nikon win big at the prestigious EISA Awards… but where is Canon?

Check our guides to the best camera phones and the best beginner drones.