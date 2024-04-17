“World’s lightest Super Telephoto Camera” launches with massive 2000mm interchangeable lens

We’ve seen clip-on supertelephoto lenses for smartphones before, but the Beaverlab Excope DT1 is different. It’s actually an interchangeable telephoto lens which incorporates its own 48MP image sensor is operated wirelessly by your smartphone and a free app. It has just launched its crowd-funding Kickstarter campaign.

The Excope DT1 consists of the DT1 main unit, which includes the sensor and electronics, and one of two different lenses. These do use a proprietary mount, however, so you can use your own lenses on this camera.

The Lens 400 kit is the one that offers the huge telephoto capability and appears to be based on a reflex mirror design to keep the size and weight down. It measures 68 x 114mm and weighs 600g, making it about the same size and weight as a bottle of water, so it should be pretty easy to find space for it in a backpack, for example. It has a focal length of 400mm, but with a crop factor of 5x this means it offers the equivalent focal length power of a 2000mm supertelephoto, we are told.

The camera unit has a 1/1.8-inch sensor somewhat larger than those in regular smartphones and a resolution of 48 megapixels. It uses processing algorithms and AI for noise control, “defect” repair, color, sharpness and contrast optimization. It also offers Night Vision and HDR modes. It’s claimed the 48MP resolution allows for zooming in and cropping without excessive quality loss.

Camera control, image editing and sharing are handled by a free companion smartphone app which connects to the DT1 by Wi-Fi. You can clamp the phone to the back of the camera with a tilting clamp or, we assume, detach it for remote control via Wi-Fi.

As well as still images, the DT1 can capture 4K video. It doesn’t have optical stabilization but it does have electronic IS operated by gyro sensors and AI shake reduction. There’s also a regular 1/4-inch tripod socket on the base of the lens.

The Excope DT1 has its own sensor but is controlled by your smartphone. (Image credit: Beaverlab)

Excope DT1 pricing and availability

The Excope DT1 is available with two different lens options.. The Lens 400 kit (effective focal length of 2000mm) will sell for a Super Early Bird price of $199 (about £161 / AU$386) compared to the final price of $399. The Lens 40 kit (with an effective focal length of 200mm) has an Super Early Bird price is $219 (about £170 / AU$425) against a final price of $379. There’s also a two-lens option for a Super Early Bird price of $249 (about £200 / AU$482).

These are early bird pledges, so prices will go up, and the camera won’t ship until the Kickstarter campaign is over, with delivery expected in July 2024.

The Excope DT1 is from Beaverlab, which has run successful Kickstarter campaigns before. Although nothing is certain, and all crowd-funding launches have an element of risk, this company does have a track record, and it looks as if this campaign has already far exceeded its pledge goal.