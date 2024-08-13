Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold launch with punchy pricing and upgraded AI cameras

Google announced four new AI-tastic pixels at its Made by Google 2024 event: the Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold

Google has announced four new smartphones at its Made by Google 2024 event, with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold being its most expansive mobile line-up to date. All four phones pack Google's latest AI camera and editing tools the Pixel series has become known for, and the Pixel 9 Pro finally brings Google's finest camera hardware to a more compact form.

If you're wondering why the Pixel 9 Pro getting a top-tier camera is a big deal, historically, Google released the Pixel 7 or Pixel 8, and the Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 8 Pro, with the Pro always being larger and packing a superior camera. This typically meant Pro users benefited from a periscope zoom, while vanilla Pixel users had to settle for in-sensor cropping.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL pricing
Row 0 - Cell 0 US priceUK priceAU price
Pixel 9 Pro 128GB$999£999AU$1699
Pixel 9 Pro 256GBTBC£1,099TBC
Pixel 9 Pro 512GBTBC£1,219TBC
Pixel 9 Pro 1TBTBC£1,449TBC
Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB$1,099£1,099AU$1,849
Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GBTBC£1,199TBC
Pixel 9 Pro XL 512GBTBC£1,319TBC
Pixel 9 Pro XL 1TBTBC£1,549TBC
Pixel 9 price
Row 0 - Cell 0 US priceUK priceAU price
Pixel 9 128GB$799£799AU$1349
Pixel 9 256GB$899£899TBC
Pixel 9 Pro Fold price
Row 0 - Cell 0 US priceUK priceAU price
Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB$1,799£1,749TBC
Pixel 9 Pro Fold 512GBTBC£1,869TBC

