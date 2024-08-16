HoverAir is ready to take on DJI with TWO new drones – 8K camera and more flight time promised

HoverAir's AI drone threw out the rule book, but it kept its camera at consumer level – that looks set to change!

Easily the most exciting new drone of 2023 was the HoverAir X1, and now the company has quietly revealed two new models – the specs suggest a much more powerful 8K camera will be an option.

What made the original HoverAir X1 so exciting for me and many others was that it not only brought a wholly new form factor, with built-in propellor guards, but it could also be operated without a controller – instead finally fulfilling the promise of a 'follow-me' device which would track you as it caught pics and clips. It immediately became an obvious choice for our best beginner drone guide.

