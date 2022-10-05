Voigtlander launches two new Nikon Z lenses

Voigtländer is a name steeped in camera history but still operating and still producing great ‘alternative’ primes for today’s cameras. The Voigtlander 40mm f1.2 Nokton is an ultra-fast standard prime lens for full frame Nikon Z cameras, while the Voigtlander D 35mm f2 Macro Apo-Ultron is an APS-C macro lens for the Nikon Z fc, Z50 and Z30.

Voigtlander 40mm f1.2 Nokton

The Voigtlander 40mm F1.2 Nokton will soon be available in Nikon Z mount. (Image credit: Voigtlander/Wex)

(opens in new tab)

The Voigtlander Nokton 40mm f/1.2 is already available in Leica M mount and Sony E mount, but now Nikon Z owners can also enjoy this classic lens’s ultra-fast f/1.2 maximum aperture, compact design, precise manual focus adjustment and depth of field markings for easy zone and hyperfocal focusing.

The 40mm focal length makes this an ideal ‘semi-wide’ standard lens for full frame cameras like the Nikon Z5, Z6 II and Z7 II, but it will of course also fit Nikon’s APS-C models, offering an equivalent focal length of 60mm – perfect as a ‘long’ standard lens and for beautiful shallow depth of field effects.

Voigtlander D 35mm f2 Macro Apo-Ultron

The Voigtlander Macro APO-Ultron 35mm f/2 is an APS-C macro lens, soon to be available in Nikon Z mount. (Image credit: Voigtlander/Wex)

(opens in new tab)

We’ve also seen the Voigtlander Macro APO-Ultron 35mm f/2 before in a Fujifilm X mount version, but now it’s coming to the Nikon Z mount too, bringing the same useful 53mm equivalent focal length, fast f/2 maximum aperture and macro capability.

With its 1:2 maximum magnification, this lens doesn’t quite hit the 1:1 ratio of a true macro lens, but it still focuses way closer than a regular lens and would make a great all-round standard lens for Nikon’s APS-C mirrorless cameras.

These lenses are yet to go on sale at the time of writing, but they are available for pre-order at Wex (UK)

• Pre-order the Voigtlander 40mm f1.2 Nokton at Wex for £729 (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Voigtlander D 35mm f2 Macro Apo-Ultron at Wex for £649 (opens in new tab)

We don’t have US pricing yet, but going by the prices in other mounts, we would expect the Voigtlander 40mm f1.2 Nokton to cost $849 (about AU$1,313) and the Voigtlander 35mm f2 Macro Apo-Ultron to cost $699 (about AU$1,081).

Read more:

• Best Nikon Z lenses

• Best macro lenses

• Best lenses for bokeh