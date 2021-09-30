Viltrox rumored to be launching a 13mm f/1.4 lens for Fujifilm X and Sony E mount

It’s rumored Viltrox could be releasing a super wide-angle lens for Fujifilm X and Sony E mount as soon as November. The Viltrox 13mm f/1.4 AF has been on Viltrox’s official lens roadmap since 2020 so the news it might be available to buy soon is exciting for APS-C Sony and Fujifilm users.

The 13mm f/1.4 AF wide-angle prime is equivalent to a 19.5mm lens when shooting on a 35mm, full-frame sensor. This should be welcome news for Sony and Fujifilm who shoot APS-C as it’s pretty rare to get such a fast, autofocus prime lens.

Currently, the widest, fastest autofocus prime for Sony E mount APS-C bodies is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN or the Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 both of which are roughly $482/£359 or AU$670. For Fujifilm users, their current options for ultra-wide fast angle primes include the Fujifilm XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR lens, the Fujifilm XF16mm f1.4 or the pricey Zeiss 12mm f/2.8 Touit lens.

Viltrox has become synonymous with making good quality, budget lenses that give photographers the option to expand their kit without having to spend too much money. We could expect the Viltrox 13mm f/1.4 lens to have an RRP of no more than £400 (or roughly £$538/AU$747 ) if its previous lens releases are anything to go by.

The company, which was founded in 2009, also makes LED lights, lens mounts and camera cages. It develops, designs, manufactures and sells products in-house and aims to become the first choice for photographers.

According to the Fuji Rumors site the lens will be available to buy in November. So far, Viltrox hasn’t announced any specifications for the new 13mm f/1.4 but we might be lucky enough to see some leaked specs before its release date.

