Two of the world's leading optical specialists have teamed up for an exciting new lens, the Schneider-Kreuznach x LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE – also known as the Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE.

First shown off to the world at The Photography & Video Show in early March, and currently offered for Sony cameras, the full-frame AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE is Samyang's first ever super-wide zoom lens.

Jointly developed by Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach, it marks a return of sorts for the renowned German brand – which holds the distinction of winning an Oscar for its cinema lenses.

Founded in 1913, Schneider-Kreuznach has a specialist in small, medium and large format optics for well over a century, having partnerships with everyone from Kodak and Rolleiflex to Hasselblad and now Samyang.

The AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE boasts an ultra-wide view spanning 114.2° - 84.1°, combined with a constant f/2.8 aperture that makes this an attractive lens for applications like landscapes, interiors, travel, architecture and astrophotography.

With its 0.18m minimum focusing distance, it's a capable close-up lens. It also accepts front filters, which isn't always the case for ultra-wide optics. With a 77mm thread, landscape shooters can unleash the usual array of neutral density filters and polarizing filters – and the weather sealing means that this lens can be used in all conditions.

With its small footprint and lightweight design, the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE is easy to throw into even the busiest camera bag, measuring a mere 88.8 x 84.0mm and tipping the scales at just 445g.

In addition to the auto / manual focus switch, the lens also packs a customizable button along with a USB-C port – enabling fuss-free firmware updates.

The Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE will be available in Europe in May, carrying a price tag of £1,050 in the UK (US and Australian price and availability are still to be confirmed).

