Viltrox is about to launch 4 new primes, including a fascinating "LAB" lens

Viltrox is a third-party lens manufacturer that has made a big name for itself, offering budget-friendly options that deliver exceptional optical quality, as a great alternative to native lenses. A new 2024 roadmap reveals that 4 lenses are scheduled for release this year, including 3 brand-new optics and a Nikon Z lens version of an existing favorite.

The first lens on the schedule is the Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 for the Sony FE, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mount. Announced in January 2024, the lens (60mm equivalent, on APS-C bodies) promises to offer photographers "a high-quality AF lens at an affordable price point". Not a lot of information has been released about the lens, other than the fact it has an "estimated price of just one-third that of the Sony 40mm f/2.5 G lens", the closest E mount equivalent.

Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 (Image credit: Viltrox)

The second lens is the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7, also to be released on E, Z, and X mounts. Images of this lens were revealed by Fuji Rumors back in December, showing the XF version. This lens (84mm equivalent) has a small form factor and is set to offer great optics, again at a more affordable price point. In regards to Fujifilm glass, it seems like an alternative to the XC line of affordable lenses. The price point of this lens is rumored to be the same as the recently released Viltrox AF 20mm f/2.8, which, if that's the case, would set you back just US$158!

Next up on the list is the full frame Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 for Nikon Z mount. This lens is already available in Sony FE fit and has received great reviews among landscape, architecture and astrophotographers. The stepless aperture ring and STM motor also make it a great option for video.

VILTROX AF 16mm F1.8 FE (Image credit: Viltrox)

The fourth and final lens to appear on the roadmap is the Viltrox AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB. This will be the first in Viltrox's new LAB series, offering high-quality autofocus lenses that promise "ultimate image quality". Viltrox has kept information about this lens close to the chest, but we can almost expect it to be released on FE mount and provide competition for the Sony 135mm f/1.8 GM.

Many Chinese manufacturers have been stepping up in the lens department. We've written previously how Chinese lenses have "started to outdo the Japanese ones", and the growing Chinese market only looks to encourage further development. Viltrox continues to produce affordable lenses, and the gap between optical performance compared to native lenses continues to diminish.

