New Canon kit lens in the works? It might be exactly what entry full-frame shooters need (and want)

Kit lenses have come a long way. Today's designs are smarter, lighter and sharper than many give them credit for. They are the first real touchpoint when buying a beginner camera and the gateway to exploring a new system. Now, Canon is working on a new entry-level full-frame kit lens – helping new users to get started with a well-rounded, reliable, lightweight and budget-friendly setup.

Not every full-frame camera kit needs to come with a pricey f/2.8 zoom. In fact, keeping the overall cost of entry low is one of the best things a company can do to grow its system – especially as Canon continues to lock down its RF mount from third-party lens manufacturers like Viltrox (remember, Viltrox's RF optics were discontinued due to intellectual property issues).

So, the more Canon can fill out its affordable lens ecosystem, the better. According to a patent application (2025-120495, as spotted by Canon Rumors), published August 15, Canon appears to be developing such a kit lens – likely in the 24-70mm or 28-70mm range, with a variable aperture of around f/4, f/6.3 or even f/7.1. No high-end "L" series lens, but as noted – that's not the point.

Patent application 2025-120495

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: J-Plat Pat) Focal length: 24.86 – 38.85 – 68.13

F-number: 4.12 – 5.10 – 7.31

Angle of view: 38.31 – 29.11 – 17.62

Image height: 19.64 – 21.64 – 21.64

Lens length: 102.91 – 97.95 – 104.95

Back focus distance: 13.00 – 22.13 – 37.46 (Image credit: J-Plat Pat) Focal length: 28.68 – 42.81 – 67.45

F-number: 4.12 – 5.25 – 7.16

Angle of view: 34.41 – 26.81 – 17.78

Image height: 19.64 – 21.64 – 21.64

Lens length: 105.26 – 102.53 – 115.51

Back focus distance: 13.00 – 20.64 – 36.88

This new lens could slide nicely between two existing kit zoom lenses in the Canon full-frame lineup: the RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1.

The patent shows a lens offering more reach than the 24-50mm, while being more compact than the 24-105mm. It would be an attractive option for new full-frame users who want more flexibility than the 24-50mm without the added size of the 24-105mm.

Whether or not this particular lens makes it to production, it's a good sign that Canon is thinking about how to serve beginners and enthusiasts just as much as professionals.

Let's see if it makes it off the drawing board and into the real world…

