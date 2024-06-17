Ulanzi drops its first-ever lens - an AF 27mm f/2.8 for Sony cameras

Best known for its tripods, Ulanzi now has its first mirrorless lens in its huge accessory range
(Image credit: Ulanzi)
Ulanzi is launching its first-ever interchangeable lens. The new Ulanzi AF 27mm f/2.8 is designed for use with Sony E-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras, and will have a budget price ticket of under $140.
China-based Ulanzi is perhaps best known for its tripods - such as the impressive Ulanzi F38 travel tripod. However, despite only being founded in 2015, the company boasts that it has designed over 3,000 products and has 400+ patents for its rapidly-growing range of photo accessories. And now it is entering the lens game...
Unusually, Ulanzi is not taking the usual step for a newbie lens manufacturer of starting off with manual focus primes. It is instead going for an autofocus model for the popular Sony E-mount. It is not a full-frame lens, however, and therefore on an APS-C crop-sensor camera gives an equivalent focal length of 40.5mm.
Constructed with six elements in five groups, the AF 27mm f/2.8 weighs 182g and has a close focusing distance of 0.3m.
There is a 52mm filter ring at the front, and a neat addition on the side is a USB-C socket, to simplify firmware updates.
