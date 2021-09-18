Try the Canon EOS R3 at The Photography Show!

Want to try out the Canon EOS R3 for yourself? You can get your hands on it right now, at The Photography Show in Birmingham, England!

The Canon EOS R3 is a phenomenal new professional camera, which is already experiencing stock shortages just days after its announcement, is going to be hard to come by for some time. But you can play with one at The Photography Show taking place from 18-21 September at the NEC in Birmingham.

While the camera was only announced on 14 September, just two days later the manufacturer announced that pre-orders had already gone through the roof.

"We have received more orders than expected," said Canon Japan, "and it will take some time before delivery. We thank you for your many orders and apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. Thank you kindly look forward for your understanding".

See the Canon EOS R3 for yourself at the Canon stand, N500,N400 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Luckily, then, Canon has grabbed as many R3 units from its offices and Ambassadors across Europe, and has brought them all to Birmingham so that visitors can see the cutting-edge camera for themselves on Canon's stand at N500,N400.

As you can see in our Canon EOS R3 guided tour, the camera boasts a lightning-fast 24.1MP stacked, back side illuminated image sensor that delivers 30fps burst shooting and minimizes rolling shutter. It also shoots 6K 60p raw and boasts game-changing Eye Control AF, enabling you to reposition focus points with your eye.

There's plenty of other kit worth checking out on the Canon stand, including the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6, the latest Canon RF lenses, the Canon EOS C70 cinema camera, a new raft of concept cameras, and the debut of Canon's new imagePROGRAF PRO printers that print with fluorescent ink!

