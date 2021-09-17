Want the Canon EOS R3? Well, good luck!

The announcement of the Canon EOS R3 has triggered a wave of excitement through the photography community, with many photographers rushing to order the brand new mirrorless camera. However, just a few days after the initial announcement came, Canon Japan has already announced a stock shortage of the camera.

On 16 September, Canon Japan stated, "We have received more orders than expected… and it will take some time before delivery. We thank you for your many orders and apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. Thank you kindly look forward for your understanding".

Supply issues have been a common problem for manufacturers across the camera industry, with many popular cameras and lenses being listed as out of stock on retailer websites.

The recently announced Canon EOS R3 isn't even the only product affected by this update from Canon Japan (via Canon Watch). Apparently, we will also see stock shortages for the following products as well:

・ Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 IS USM

・ Canon RF 100mm F2.8 L MACRO IS USM

・ Canon RF 400mm F2.8 L IS USM

・ Canon RF 600mm F4 L IS USM

・ Ring type tripod mount E (B)

・ CanonRF 14-35mm F4 L IS USM

・ Eye cup ER-h

・ Eye cup ER-hE

・ Strap ER-L1

・ Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM

・ Canon RF 16mm F2.8 STM

・ Lens hood EW-65C

・ Multi-accessory shoe adapter AD-E1

・ Speedlight transmitter ST-E10

・ Multi-accessory shoe directional stereo microphone DM-E1D

・ Multi-accessory shoe Smartphone link adapter AD-P1

At present, there's no indication of when exactly consumers will receive their products. However, with long delays seen in products such as the Canon EOS R5 and the Fujifilm X-S10, we're not overly surprised that the highly anticipated Canon EOS R3 has fallen victim to the same issue.

