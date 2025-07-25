Sony RX1R III already in short supply – just one day after pre-orders open for this premium compact camera

This isn't the first time a premium compact camera launch has been met with instant sellouts and backorders....

Well, that didn't take long! Just one day after Sony opened up pre-orders for the RX1R III, it already announced a supply shortage. It's brand-new full-frame compact camera – featuring a 61MP sensor, built-in film styles, and a timeless 35mm f/2 Zeiss lens – is proving to be even more popular than expected.

Sony Japan released a statement saying it received way more orders than anticipated. The result will likely be shipping delays and not just for the camera, but for its matching accessories too.

"We began accepting orders for the RX1R III (DSC-RX1RM3) full-frame compact camera with integrated lens and related accessories on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. We have received many more orders than we expected, so it may take some time for your products to be delivered.

"We are currently doing our best to meet your requests as much as possible, so we ask that you please wait a little longer."

This might not be a huge surprise to you. We've seen this before with other premium compact cameras, like the Leica Q3 or Fujifilm X100VI. These small-but-mighty cameras have a dedicated following, and companies often release them in smaller batches.

If the RX1R III is on your wishlist, it's probably smart to go ahead and lock in a pre-order at your go-to camera shop. Yes, it might ship a little late, but that's still better than missing out entirely. Once the stock runs dry, prices usually shoot up on the resale market. And the RX1R III already has a price tag of $5,098 / £4,200 / AU$7,999, when it hits the market in Australia this August.

The Sony RX1R III is set to release on August 8, but it looks like the first batch has already sold out at major retailers – many are now listing delivery dates that fall after launch day. You can find stock updates & price checks on this amazing compact camera here.

So, if you already ordered the RX1R III, be aware that shipping most likely will happen in waves. If you got your order in early, you might get one of the first batches. If not, it could take a little longer. The same goes for the add-on accessories like the thumb grip, body case, and bayonet lens hood.

Sure, it's a bit of a pain. But when that box finally lands on your doorstep and you hold the RX1R III in your hands for the first time, it will be totally worth it. And if you're still questioning if you should get Sony's new full-frame compact camera, this delay might be a sign to take a breath and think if this compact is really the best for your photographic needs. It's a serious investment, and there are plenty of other great cameras out there too.

