The reveal of the Canon EOS R3 was "the most exciting announcement of the year" – at least according to Canon itself, though it did announce the camera on the same day as Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 and new iPads.

Still, it was definitely a huge day for the photographic industry, as the Canon EOS R3 offers some astounding features, including its headline specs of 30 frames per second continuous shooting speed, Eye Control AF (which enables you to move focus points by moving your eye) and an improved autofocus algorithm that now detects and tracks cars and motorbikes as well as humans and animals.

However, there is a whole lot more to this new camera than can be easily summed up without writing walls of text. If you want that, you can of course read our hands-on Canon EOS R3 review, where we break down the camera's technical specs and performance, along with a raft of sample imagery.

As we all know, though, there's nothing better than asking someone who has a new camera to show it off to you and explain all the features. So that's exactly what we've done in this eight-minute video, which literally gives you a guided tour of Canon's new camera.

From the new sensor and memory cards to the rear screen and connections, all the way to the IR blasters that make the Eye Control AF work, we take a look at the R3 from all angles to tell you everything you need to know about the camera.

It's the next best thing to having it in your own hands – which you can do this weekend at The Photography Show, taking place 18-21 September at the NEC in Birmingham, England, where the R3 will be on display at the Canon stand (N500,N400).

