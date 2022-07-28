Tamron 50-400mm mega telephoto zoom for Sony mirrorless is set to arrive this fall

Tamron announces it is working on a 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD for Sony FE mount

Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD
Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron has announced that it is developing a versatile 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067) ultra-telephoto zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. The 8x zoom lens is expected to be available Fall 2022 - but the company notes that "due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule could change".

This monster supertelephoto lens becomes the 16th lens in Tamron's Di III range designed specifically for the popular Sony mirrorless camera range. The long zoom range makes the 50-400mm an all-in-one choice for travel, or for shooting a number of sports where you need to quickly change the angle of view.

The Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 is surprisingly compact with a length of just 183mm / 7.2in and weighs a respectable 2kg (40.7oz).  The autofocus system uses Tamron's VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism that boasts excellent quietness and responsiveness, plus Tamron's proprietary image stabilization mechanism VC (Vibration Compensation).

The lens also offers super-close focusing with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 (half lifesize), with a minimum focusing distance of 25cm / 9.8in at the widest 50mm end of the zoom.

The 67mm filter size is the same as most other Tamron Di III lenses for mirrorless cameras, minimizing the number of filters or adaptor rings needed when using multiple lenses together.

There is a connector port for use with Tamron's Lens Utility, which allow to customize the Focus Limiter on the lens. An Arca Swiss compatible tripod foot will be available as an optional extra.

Details of the optical construction of the lens, or the price, have yet to be announced.

