Super-fast 50mm f/1.0 standard lens is coming for Sony mirrorless cameras

Voigtlander is about to launch its fastest lens yet for the Sony mirrorless mount yet, with the announcement of its Nokton 50mm f/1 Aspherical lens. The new standard prime lens will be half a stop faster than Voigtlander's existing Nokton 50mm f/1.2, and Sony's own FE 50mm f/1.2 G Master.
The Japanese-made manual focus FE-mount lens will have an impressive 12-blade iris mechanism, which promises to deliver the sort of beautiful bokeh that such a lens is designed to deliver. Despite lacking autofocus, it equipped with electronic contacts, and can provide usage data in the image EXIF. Additionally, it has a built-in distance encoder that is compatible with the 5-axis in-body image stabilization in recent full-frame mirrorless cameras. It is also possible to magnify the image in the viewfinder by operating the focus ring, to precisely adjust the focus.
With an all-metal body, the lens has a 67mm filter ring and weighs in at 590g. The lens is constructed from nine elements in seven groups - including the use of a Ground Aspherical (GA) lens element that has enabled the construction of such a compact lens for one with such a wide maximum aperture.
For video users, the aperture ring has a click-switching mechanism for stepless and noiseless adjustment of the f/stop setting. The minimum focus is 0.45m.
It is not quite the fastest-ever lens produced for the Sony FE mount - that honor goes to the 50mm f/0.95 lenses produced by TTartisan and 7artisans.
Manufacturers Cosina tell us that the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm F1 Aspherical is due to go on sale in March for ¥264,000 - equivalent of approximately $1,750/£1,400/AU$2,700 - and will come supplied with a metallic lens hood.