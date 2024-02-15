Super-fast 50mm f/1.0 standard lens is coming for Sony mirrorless cameras

Voigtlander is about to launch its fastest lens yet for the Sony mirrorless mount yet, with the announcement of its Nokton 50mm f/1 Aspherical lens. The new standard prime lens will be half a stop faster than Voigtlander's existing Nokton 50mm f/1.2, and Sony's own FE 50mm f/1.2 G Master.

The Japanese-made manual focus FE-mount lens will have an impressive 12-blade iris mechanism, which promises to deliver the sort of beautiful bokeh that such a lens is designed to deliver. Despite lacking autofocus, it equipped with electronic contacts, and can provide usage data in the image EXIF. Additionally, it has a built-in distance encoder that is compatible with the 5-axis in-body image stabilization in recent full-frame mirrorless cameras. It is also possible to magnify the image in the viewfinder by operating the focus ring, to precisely adjust the focus.

Voigtländer Nokton 50mm F1 Aspherical (Image credit: Cosina)

With an all-metal body, the lens has a 67mm filter ring and weighs in at 590g. The lens is constructed from nine elements in seven groups - including the use of a Ground Aspherical (GA) lens element that has enabled the construction of such a compact lens for one with such a wide maximum aperture.

For video users, the aperture ring has a click-switching mechanism for stepless and noiseless adjustment of the f/stop setting. The minimum focus is 0.45m.

It is not quite the fastest-ever lens produced for the Sony FE mount - that honor goes to the 50mm f/0.95 lenses produced by TTartisan and 7artisans.

Manufacturers Cosina tell us that the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm F1 Aspherical is due to go on sale in March for ¥264,000 - equivalent of approximately $1,750/£1,400/AU$2,700 - and will come supplied with a metallic lens hood.