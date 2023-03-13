Sony's next camera will be here in 2 weeks (report)

Sony's next camera is due to be released before the end of the month, according to a new report.

Sony's ZV lineup started out as an affordable way to step up your vlogging from recording video on a smartphone, led by APS-C models like the Sony ZV-1 (opens in new tab). But rumors have been swirling for a while that we are about to see a much more powerful, full-frame ZV camera for serious video makers. And now this new model has an unconfirmed release date of March 29.

The new camera – rumored to be named the Sony ZV-E100 (opens in new tab) – will be a full-frame interchangeable lens camera, and will sit somewhere in between the ZV-1 and Sony A7C (opens in new tab) cameras in terms of form and function – with a full-frame sensor like the A7C but a set of features aimed at vloggers and internet filmmakers.

A few unverified specs for the ZV-E100 include a 12MP sensor for stills photography as well as 4K 60p / 4K 120p video capabilities, which would make this camera a content creation powerhouse.

Sony's previous ZV-1 vlogging camera

According to the report (opens in new tab) by Sony Alpha Rumors, the new camera could be released on 29 March – which will kick off a busy period for Sony, with the rumored new A6000 series camera (opens in new tab) reportedly following soon after.

While just speculation at this time, early indications suggest that a ZV-E100 camera could be based on the Sony A7S III (opens in new tab) or the Sony FX3 (opens in new tab), which are Sony's current premium video hybrid and smallest cinema camera respectively. Both also come at a premium price, the A7S III currently costing around $3,500 / £3,800 / AU$4,500.

Although being in the ZV range, we can expect a ZV-E100 to come in at a much lower price point that is more affordable to the target audience of pro vloggers and internet videographers. It will be interesting to see what compromises Sony has made to reduce the price; the new camera most likely has no EVF, which would fit with other ZV cameras like the Sony ZV-1F (opens in new tab) that have a vlogging-first build, and make the camera more affordable.

If the rumors are true, with just over two weeks until launch, then we can expect to get our hands on the new Sony ZV-E100 imminently…

