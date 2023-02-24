Sony's new camera is a "baby A7S III for vloggers"

Love vlogging? Love the Sony A7S III? Love the ZV line? Then you might be in luck, as Sony's next camera has been described as a "baby A7S III for vloggers", with an interchangeable lens mount.

Just a few short weeks ago we reported on rumors (opens in new tab) of Sony's new ZV full-frame compact, supposedly similar in format to the Sony RX100 Mark VII (opens in new tab). These rumors turned out to not be completely accurate, as is sometimes the case with very early information. Instead of the camera being a compact camera, the latest information pegs this new ZV model as an interchangeable lens full-frame camera with a focus on vlogging – akin to something more like the Sony A7C (opens in new tab).

According to the report (opens in new tab) by Sony Alpha Rumors, the new camera could be called the Sony ZV-E100 when it launches in March – which puts it firmly in Sony's lineup of vlogging cameras, rather than its hybrid Alpha series. Previous cameras in the ZV lineup have all been small and affordable, so it is intriguing to see if this is a new and more premium direction for Sony as the content creation market blows up.

Early indications suggest that internally the new camera would be based on the Sony A7S III (opens in new tab), which is Sony's current premium video hybrid, with a premium price to match, currently costing around $3,500 / £3,800 / AU$4,500.

Sony's latest ZV camera is the entry level ZV-1F with a 1-inch sensor and fixed lens. (Image credit: Sony)

Although the information given to Sony Alpha rumors suggests that this new camera will be much cheaper than the A7S III, it will be interesting to see what compromises Sony has made to reduce the price. One very significant saving could be its rumored lack of EVF, which would fit with other ZV cameras like the Sony ZV-1F (opens in new tab) that have a vlogging-first build.

Some more unverified specs for the ZV-E100 are a 12MP sensor for stills photography and 4K 60p or 4K 120p video capabilities, which would make this camera a content creation powerhouse.

The only question mark around this rumor is that a potential ZV-E100 camera sounds somewhat like a Sony FX3 (opens in new tab), one of the latest in its lineup for small E-Mount professional cinema cameras. With a price point similar to the Sony A7S III this still puts it out of the reach of most vloggers.

However, if the rumored specs of this camera are true then it will be a key point of how Sony separates the ZV-E100 and FX3; otherwise, a cheaper ZV-E100 with the same internal specs is the obvious choice.

