Is a Sony A6700 or A7000 coming before the summer?

Sony rumors are coming in thick and fast, with several new products rumored to be launching this year. The latest rumored camera is a new Sony Alpha camera with an APS-C sensor, most likely in Sony's A6XXX lineup.

The last APS-C E-mount cameras we saw from Sony in its Alpha series of enthusiast photography focused cameras were the Sony A6100 (opens in new tab) and the Sony A6600 (opens in new tab). These were released in August 2019, which in the modern camera cycle is considered a bit old, so are probably due for a replacement soon.

These two cameras have been very successful for Sony, offering an incredible set of features, in a compact form, and also for a very reasonable price. Understandably this has gone down very well with enthusiast photographers, especially those who shoot a lot of travel or street photography where having a light and minimal camera setup is key for fast movement and discretion.

There is not much information to go on regarding what upgrades or specs these new cameras could be packing, although Sony Alpha Rumors has been tipped off (opens in new tab) that it is going to be a "high-end" APS-C camera. What that means is unclear, but could suggest this new camera borrows a lot of photography features from Sony's premium Alpha cameras such as the Sony A9 (opens in new tab), which could include a much faster continuous shooting speed or a very high megapixel sensor.

Sony continues its pivot to being more video-focused in all its products, so some features from the Sony FX3 (opens in new tab) might make their way over – although this is slightly more unlikely, as it might begin to confuse Sony's lineup, with the ZV cameras (such as the Sony ZV-1F (opens in new tab)) being its proposition for content creators focused on video.

This camera is rumored to arrive at some point "before summer" this year, so hopefully we only have a few months to wait for this exciting new camera – and quite possibly with many more rumors to come before then.

