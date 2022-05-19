Sony to launch three new wide-angle lenses for APS-C mirrorless cameras

After a three-year-long wait, it looks like Sony might finally be releasing some new lenses for its range of APS-C cameras. Sony hasn’t launched a new crop sensor lens since 2019 so it’s about time its lens line-up had a bit of a refresher.

The last APS-C lens Sony announced was the Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 designed to be used with Sony’s crop sensor cameras such as the Sony A6600 or the Sony ZV-E10. Since 2019, it seems that Sony has definitely been focusing on its full-frame range having released the Sony A7R IV, the Sony A7S III and the Sony A7 IV as well as a bunch of top-end full-frame lenses.

According to a trusted source at Sony Rumors, Sony will be announcing two fast prime lenses and one super-compact, lightweight zoom very soon. The prime lenses include an ultra-wide Sony E 11mm f/1.8 (equivalent to 17mm in 35mm format) and a Sony E 15mm f/1.4 G lens (equivalent to 22mm). The zoom lens is expected to be a Sony E 10-20mm f/4 lens which is equivalent to a 15-30mm lens if shooting full-frame.

Clearly, Sony has decided to focus on the wider angle lenses which is great news for photographers who mostly shoot landscapes, architecture or interior as this will greatly improve the options available to them. Currently, there are very few Sony-branded fast wide and ultra-wide primes although brands such as Samyang do offer a few.

It’s not like APS-C Sony users have had to go the entire three years without a new lens as the full-frame lenses can be used on a crop-sensor body but you pay a hefty chunk more for something you don’t really need. Not to mention full-frame lenses tend to be bigger and heavier than their APS-C equivalents.

There’s been no official announcement in regards to the official full specifications, how much they will cost or when the lenses will be launched but we can expect it will be quite soon considering how much information has already been leaked.

