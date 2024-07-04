Sony is announcing a new Alpha camera next week!

Sony will announce a new camera next week, which will be a member of the company's ZV series of vlogging cameras.

The announcement will take place on Wednesday July 10 at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / Thursday July 11 at 00:00 AEST.

A series of teasers have been posted to Sony's social media channels and sent out as email blasts, and a microsite has been set up on the official Alpha Universe webpage.

The messaging differs slightly depending on the territory. In the US and Japan, Sony is leading with the tagline "Unlock your aesthetic"; in Europe, the tag is the slightly broader "Your new creative chapter".

The new camera will join Sony's labyrinthine ZV range, which includes the entry-level Sony ZV-1, Z-V1 II and ZV-1F compacts, the midrange Sony ZV-E10 and ZV-E10L APS-C cameras, and the advanced Sony ZV-E1 full-frame camera.

"The countdown to next week begins," reads the post on the Sony Alpha Instagram account (above). "Stay tuned for a new ZV camera coming on 7/10/24". The email blasts reveal little more, simply promising "an exciting new camera announcement from Sony".

Sony's ZV line feels like it is constantly the subject of camera rumors, such is its increasing scale and importance to the company, with 48% of sales coming from its vlogging cameras.

With so many branches to the ZV tree – covering everything from fixed-lens bodies to zoom lens bodies to interchangeable lens bodies, and 1-inch sensors to APS-C sensors to full-frame sensors – the new product could fit any number of categories.

You can check out the latest Sony rumors to see if you can work out what this new launch might be, but Sony is staying understandably silent on the matter.

All will be revealed next Wednesday – and we'll be right here to tell you what it is and whether it's worth looking at.

