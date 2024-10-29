Panasonic proves the camcorder is not dead with two exciting budget models

Panasonic has just launched two new camcorders, aimed at the family moviemaker and budding filmmakers. The HC-VX3 offers 4K shooting, whilst the simpler HC-V900 offers 2K video resolution.

With new consumer-focused camcorders rarely being launched nowadays - and companies like Canon discontinuing its cheaper models - so the new additions are a very welcome addition.

Camcorders had their heyday back in the 1990s, but have become less popular as smartphones and video cameras have become such a viable alternative to the casual moviemaker. However, the form factor and the huge built-in zoom mean that the modern digital camcorder remains a very sensible option for many filmmakers.

The new VX3 and V900 are essentially replacements for Panasonic's VX1 and V800/V808, which were launched way back in 2018. The updates bring a suite of useful additions - including USB-C charging, a remote control socket, and an improved LCD that now offers touchscreen functionality.

Both models offer a microphone input and offer wifi connectivity.

Panasonic HD-VX1

The Panasonic HC-VX3 uses a 1/2.5in 8.5MP sensor to offer 4K recording at 30fps. The built-in 24x zoom offers the equivalent coverage of a 25-600mm zoom, with a bright maximum aperture of f/1.8, and 5-axis image stabilization.

The 1.5-million dot 3in LCD touchscreen folds out, swivels and rotates to aid shooting from a variety of angles - including vlogging straight to camera.

Weighing 433g, the VX3 records to a single SDXC memory card, and offers 3.5mm sockets for both connecting an accessory headset and microphone.

HC-VX3 is equipped with Timestamp recordability and Audio Line-in which are designed to appeal to more professional users.

Panasonic HD-V900

The V900 is very similar to the VX3, but records in Full HD rather than 4K. The has the same 24x zoom range, and uses the same 1/2.5in CMOS sensor, and also features an identical 3in articulating touchscreen LCD.

Although the V900 offers a very-welcome mic input - it doesn't offer the audio line input function of the VX3, and also does without the timestamp.

The Panasonic VX3 is available to order now for $899.99 / £679, while the V900 will sell for $699.99 / £529. Both are scheduled to go on sale towards the end of November.

