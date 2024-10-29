Panasonic proves the camcorder is not dead with two exciting budget models

The Panasonic HC-VX3 and HC-V900 are the first consumer-oriented camcorders to be launched for some time

Panasonic has just launched two new camcorders, aimed at the family moviemaker and budding filmmakers. The HC-VX3 offers 4K shooting, whilst the simpler HC-V900 offers 2K video resolution.

With new consumer-focused camcorders rarely being launched nowadays - and companies like Canon discontinuing its cheaper models - so the new additions are a very welcome addition.

