Panasonic launches four new 4K camcorders – and hints that it’s not done it’s camcorder camcorder either!

Panasonic’s newest camcorders are designed for mixing high quality with mobility to appease both one-man operations and filmmakers that prioritize compact gear. Today, January 21, Panasonic announced four new pro-grade camcorders. The Panasonic AG-CX20, HC-X2100, HC-X1600 and HC-X1200 are all 4K 60p outfits with built-in 24x zoom lenses and five-axis stabilization. Panasonic also said that the company will continue to introduce more camcorders in the future.

The announcement comes shortly after Panasonic revived its consumer camcorders with the HC-VX3 and HC-V900 last fall. But the four newly announced pro-grade options overhaul three models that aren’t quite as dated as the consumer options, upgrading the HC-X1500, HC-X2000, and AC-CX10 that were announced back in 2020. It could be a sign that camcorders are making a comeback like the compact camera as video becomes the favorite for social media algorithms, offering features like a long optical zoom that smartphones don’t offer.

The Panasonic HC-X1200 is the most basic of the four models, with a retail price starting at $1,299 (equivalent to £1,054 / AU$2,072). The camcorder shoots in 4K at 60p; Panasonic didn’t specify the size of the sensor, but the earlier models used a 1/2.5-inch. The HX-X1200 uses a 24x lens with a 25mm equivalent view on the wide-end. The list of specifications also includes what Panasonic is calling 4K High-Precision AF, a 5-axis hybrid stabilization system, and HEVC 4:2.0 10-bit recording. The camcorder will also have a built-in ND filter, a heat dispersing system, two manual rings and dual SD card slots.

Image 1 of 4 The Panasonic HC-X1200 (Image credit: Panasonic) The Panasonic HC-X1600 (Image credit: Panasonic) The Panasonic HC-X1600 (Image credit: Panasonic) The Panasonic HC-X1200 (Image credit: Panasonic)

The HC-X1600 encompasses the same base specs as the HC-X1200 but adds built-in Wi-Fi and live-streaking capabilities, as well as MOV recording, two XLR inputs, an LED light, and upgrading to 4:2:2 10-bit. It also has a tilting viewfinder and can be paired with an optional handle.

Both the HC-X2100 and AG-CX20 include a removable handle, unlike the HC-X1600 that sells that handle separately. Those two models again build on the features from the HC-X1600 but add specs like 3G SDI-Out, simultaneous SDJI and HDMI output capabilities, USB tethering, Ethernet and Dual Codec recording. The AG-CX20 adds P2 MXF and MicroP2 card support, along with being NDI HX2 compatible. A future firmware update will also add SRT Protocol to that high-end model.

Much of the specification list comes from the predecessors, like the 4K 60p recording, but Panasonic says that its added a number of features based on feedback from those earlier models. That includes an improved 177K dot viewfinder, a USB-C port, and better low speed zoom. The cameras will also now support live view from the HC-ROP mobile app. Future firmware will add a low-bitrate FHD MP4 recording mode, Panasonic says.

While the new camcorders don’t overhaul key aspects like the resolution, Panasonic has also hinted that it's not done launching new camcorders. “Panasonic will continue to introduce camcorders that meet a wide range of needs, from directors who conduct on-location shooting and interviews to video creators who pursue high-quality video production and live streaming,” the press release states.

The four new camcorders are slated for a March 2025 sale date, with prices ranging from $1,299.99 (equivalent to £1,054 / AU$2,072) to $2,199.99 (equivalent to £1,784 / AU$3,508).

