48% of Sony's sales come now from vlogging cameras

This is jaw-dropping: 48.4% of Sony's camera sales just came from its new line of vlogging cameras.

Last month I wrote, with a pinch of incredulity, how Sony was launching a new vlogging camera just eight weeks after its last vlogging camera. Well, now we can see exactly why the Sony ZV-1 II was released so soon after the Sony ZV-E1.

According to a story (via Digital Camera Info) by BCN+R in Japan (which collates the bulk of the sales data from Japan's camera retailers), in May the ZV series (branded as Vlogcam in Japan) accounted for 48.4% of Sony's entire camera sales volume, and 33.9% of its sales value.

This continues the extraordinary growth pattern for the ZV range, which made up 14.2% of volume and 20.5% of value in June 2020 when the original Sony ZV-1 camera launched (and gave birth to the product line).

When the Sony ZV-E10 joined the line, it saw the ZV range's figures swell to 25.0% of Sony's overall sales volume and 28.8% of sales value in September 2022.

While Sony's efforts to release more and more of these vlogging cameras have resulted in some pretty confusing nomenclature (where even I need to refer to our Sony ZV-1 vs ZV-1F vs ZV-E10 vs ZV-E1 guide to remember which is which), its rapid maturity has led to a lineup with a path for users to graduate.

"We need a platform that responds to users who are thinking about stepping up," said Yuki Saito, senior manager of the Imaging Entertainment Division.

"One of the reasons for its popularity is its low price," he said of the ZV-E10. "However, it is not unreasonably cheap, and it is profitable. First-time customers want to start with video, and they want to buy a camera for the first time.

"What we want to do most is to expand the base of creators and provide solid support. Especially for young creators, the ZV-E10 is contributing to their first steps. I hope that from here on, you can move on to the cinema line of professional video cameras, or start taking photos with the Alpha line, which has a good reputation for photography."

As the traditional camera market continues to shrink, arguably as the traditional older user base tapers off, Sony has not only identified the growing sector of the market, but also the growing and young base of users – and it is tapping into them with enormous success.

