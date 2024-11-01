Sony FX30 falls to lowest-ever price as Black Friday approaches

November is here, and that means that the early Black Friday camera deals have started... and we have just spotted this great price drop on the Sony FX30 cinema camera, that now has £300 off at London Camera Exchange.

With its 26mp APS-C sensor's ability to capture UHD 4K video up to 120fps, this compact powerhouse will be an asset to any filmmakers on set, either as a main camera or as a secondary option for the larger Sony FX6.

Sony FX30 body|was £1,899|now £1,599

SAVE £300 at London Camera Exchange. Whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the Sony FX30 with its UHD 4K up to 120FPS is an excellent choice.

Harnessing the capabilities of a newly developed APS-C sensor, the Sony FX30 offers everyday content creators and aspiring filmmakers a powerful yet accessible cinema camera to elevate their cinematic journey.

It combines an imaging system designed for cinematic capture with an extensive feature set and user-friendly operation, creating a comprehensive tool for filmmakers of all levels. With its advanced imaging technology, the FX30 rivals other cameras in Sony's Cinema Line, recording crisp 10-bit UHD 4K video at up to 120 fps, a specification expected of true cinema cameras.

The newly developed 26MP APS-C Exmor R CMOS sensor, along with the BIONZ XR processor, delivers high-quality 4K visuals using the Super35 (16:9) area, capturing over 14 stops of dynamic range and featuring Dual Base ISO architecture to enhance low-light performance.

Making this the perfect camera for solo shooting filmmakers or those looking to invest into a B-cam setup to match the performance and workflow of the larger Sony FX6 or Sony FX9 cinema cameras.