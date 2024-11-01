Sony FX30 falls to lowest-ever price as Black Friday approaches

By
published

Grab the lightest Sony Cinema camera, the Sony FX30, for just £1,599 in this great new deal

Sony FX30 hot deal
(Image credit: Sony)

November is here, and that means that the early Black Friday camera deals have started... and we have just spotted this great price drop on the Sony FX30 cinema camera, that now has £300 off at London Camera Exchange

With its 26mp APS-C sensor's ability to capture UHD 4K video up to 120fps, this compact powerhouse will be an asset to any filmmakers on set, either as a main camera or as a secondary option for the larger Sony FX6.

SAVE £300 at London Camera Exchange. Whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the Sony FX30 with its UHD 4K up to 120FPS is an excellent choice.

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

