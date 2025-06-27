Sony FX30 miniature cinema camera drops to lowest price EVER!
Grab the lightest Sony cinema camera, the FX30, for the featherweight price of £1519.05
If you're a budding filmmaker looking to upgrade to one of the best cinema cameras on the market but still want something lightweight and portable then the Sony FX30 is a great choice, now made even better thanks to a further drop from recent discount deals - which brings the cost of this Super 35 video camera down to its lowest price ever.
With its 26MP APS-C sensor's ability to capture UHD 4K video up to 120fps, this compact powerhouse will be an asset to any filmmakers on set, either as a main camera or as a secondary option for the larger Sony FX6.
Sony FX30|was £1,899|now £1,519.05
SAVE £380 at Park Cameras whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the Sony FX30 with its UHD 4K up to 120FPS is an excellent choice. Use voucher code SONYCAMERA5 to get this price.
Harnessing the capabilities of a newly developed APS-C sensor, the Sony FX30 offers everyday content creators and aspiring filmmakers a powerful yet accessible cinema camera to elevate their cinematic journey.
It combines an imaging system designed for cinematic capture with an extensive feature set and user-friendly operation, creating a comprehensive tool for filmmakers of all levels. With its advanced imaging technology, the FX30 rivals other cameras in Sony's Cinema Line, recording crisp 10-bit UHD 4K video at up to 120 fps, a specification expected of true cinema cameras.
The newly developed 26MP APS-C Exmor R CMOS sensor, along with the BIONZ XR processor, delivers high-quality 4K visuals using the Super35 (16:9) area, capturing over 14 stops of dynamic range and featuring Dual Base ISO architecture to enhance low-light performance.
Making this the perfect camera for solo shooting filmmakers or those looking to invest into a B-cam setup to match the performance and workflow of the larger Sony FX6 or Sony FX9 cinema cameras.
