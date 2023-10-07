Sony A6400 gets big Black Friday discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day Big Deals

It is still a while to wait until Black Friday, but the seasonal camera deals are starting to appear - and with the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days two-day sale coming next Tuesday and Wednesday, we are starting to see some great offers from Amazon (and its rivals).

Sony announced the A6400 APS-C format mirrorless camera back in 2019 - but it is still one of the best budget vlogging cameras around. And with its 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and 4K video shooting, it is a good choice for someone who wants to get into the pleasures of interchangeable lens photography.

Amazon is offering the AA6400 with the Sony 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom lens for £709.97 - which is a huge £289 off the recommended price.

What makes the Sony A6400 one of the best budget APS-C mirrorless cameras around is its superb video quality. While its stills prowess is great, its 4K video capture is even better, recorded as downsampled 6K footage. And its 3-inch touchscreen flips up a full 180 degrees to become a forward-facing display – perfect for vloggers.

We don't need to tell you how good Sony's eye autofocus is – it's been tried and tested innumerable times and performs brilliantly here as well, even if you're shooting single-handed.

For those keen on post-production, the editing formats of HLG and S-Log are onboard, as is an HDMI output if you're planning on using an external recorder.

