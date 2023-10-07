Sony A6400 gets big Black Friday discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day Big Deals

By Sebastian Oakley
Contributions from
Sharmishta Sarkar
 published

This vlogging favourite is now available with lens for the best price we have seen it for over a year

(Image credit: Sony)

It is still a while to wait until Black Friday, but the seasonal camera deals are starting to appear - and with the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days two-day sale coming next Tuesday and Wednesday, we are starting to see some great offers from Amazon (and its rivals).

Sony announced the A6400 APS-C format mirrorless camera back in 2019 - but it is still one of the best budget vlogging cameras around. And with its 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and 4K video shooting, it is a good choice for someone who wants to get into the pleasures of interchangeable lens photography. 

Amazon is offering the AA6400 with the Sony 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom lens for  £709.97 - which is a huge £289 off the recommended price.

Sony A6400 + 16-50mm |

Sony A6400 + 16-50mm | was £999| £709.97
Save £289 It's one of our top choices for the best camera for vlogging and is one of the best-selling mirrorless models. It's a feature-packed snapper with support for S-log3 and S-log2, a flip-up 16:9 rear touch display and, of course, Sony's superb autofocus tracking. 

What makes the Sony A6400 one of the best budget APS-C mirrorless cameras around is its superb video quality. While its stills prowess is great, its 4K video capture is even better, recorded as downsampled 6K footage. And its 3-inch touchscreen flips up a full 180 degrees to become a forward-facing display – perfect for vloggers.

We don't need to tell you how good Sony's eye autofocus is – it's been tried and tested innumerable times and performs brilliantly here as well, even if you're shooting single-handed.

For those keen on post-production, the editing formats of HLG and S-Log are onboard, as is an HDMI output if you're planning on using an external recorder.

