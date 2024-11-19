Sigma reveals on-sale dates for four new Canon RF f/1.4 prime lenses

Canon will get 4 new Sigma APS-C RF mount f/1.4 primes at prices not even Black Friday can beat!

Earlier this year we reported that Canon had given Sigma the green light to manufacture a series of APS-C Canon RF lenses, a sign that Canon was easing its stranglehold on the RF mount.

In recent years, Sigma has been creating some optically outstanding lenses for mirrorless cameras at a more affordable price than native options, and thankfully Canon users can now benefit from them too. Sigma has issued a release schedule for 4 new Canon RF mount primes, each boasting a wide f/1.4 aperture and high-speed AF.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

