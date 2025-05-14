It looks like we might soon see full-frame Canon RF lenses with autofocus coming from third-party brands (finally!).

This is something that we've been hoping for since the EOS R system launched in 2018. And, according to Canon Rumors, this will happen "in the next year, and possibly sooner."

Not everyone is a fan of third-party lenses, and that's perfectly fine, but others are already excited about new optics for Canon's RF mount – the lens system found on Canon’s mirrorless cameras.

The RF mount (Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World) The RF mount debuted in September 2018 in Canon's first-ever mirrorless full-frame camera, the EOS R, followed by the EOS RP. Canon's latest cameras in this series are the EOS R5 Mark II and the EOS R1, both launched in 2024

The introduction of third-party lenses would mean more choice for Canon shooters – and the best thing is that these new optics would be equipped with full electrical contact support, and so are expected to communicate quickly and effectively with Canon's cameras.

While third-party options for Canon bodies aren't new, the full-frame EOS R lineup always missed out on lenses with autofocus capabilities. There are only a few third-party AF optics for Canon's EOS R cameras, and they're restricted to APS-C bodies using the RF-S mount with a smaller image circle.

Here we've seen great products from prominent third-party manufacturers, like the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C and the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD, both featuring AF functions.

If the new report is accurate, we could be seeing third-party autofocus lenses for full-frame RF cameras – but surprisingly, they might not be from the usual suspects.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will it be a Sigma, Tamron or Viltrox?

It seems that the first third-party AF lens for Canon's RF series might not come from Sigma. As for which brand will jump into the game first, that remains a mystery.

Third-party manufacturers need to be officially licensed to create lenses for the market. Canon has not made a statement on this, which is not surprising. One challenge with Canon is that the company is "notoriously coy about their business decisions," as highlighted by Canon Rumors.

With the Chinese lens market driving so much innovation in the industry, it could be one of the underdogs that brings the first AF RF lens to market.

You might like...

In the meantime, why don't you browse through the best lenses for Canon's RF mount?