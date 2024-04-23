Canon gives Sigma the green light to launch 6 new lenses for Canon RF

Since the launch of the Canon EOS R system, Canon has been very selective with which third-party lens manufacturers can develop AF lenses for the mount. However, 2024 is set to be a year of change as Sigma will launch 6 RF-mount camera options for APS-C. This will allow photographers to use high-performance Sigma optics natively on a Canon mirrorless camera.

Sigma has been creating some of the market's best third-party lenses for many years, and its Art, Contemporary, and Sports lines are a favorite among users. They are often chosen over native lenses due to the lower price point. Until now mirrorless Canon users have been missing out on this more affordable option, so it will be welcome news.

• See our guide to the best Canon RF lenses

The first 6 lenses to feature the RF mount options are the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary scheduled to launch in July 2024, and the Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and the Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, the latter 5 are scheduled for Autumn 2024 onwards releases.

In a statement released by Sigma, it states "The AF drive and communication speed have been developed and optimized specifically for Canon RF Mount". It continues to state, "In addition to delivering very fast AF, the lenses also support AF-C, in-camera aberration correction, and in-camera image stabilization. The mount has a rubber seal to help protect the lens in challenging environments".

The lenses that Sigma has chosen are among some of the best Sigma lenses, offering extremely fast and varied focal length options, and will no doubt offer competition to the native Canon equivalents.

The news that Canon is slowly opening up the RF mount to other AF lenses will be exciting to Canon users, as it provides more price points and creative options. Tamron has also just released a statement announcing the new development of an RF lens, which will also be APS-C.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is no news as to whether the license agreement between the lens manufacturers and Canon is limited to APS-C, which may be the case, or, it may be that already established APS-C lenses are the quickest to add mount options so we are getting these first.

Either way, this is an exciting time for Canon users, with the first Sigma lens coming this summer!

You may also be interested in our guides to the best Canon cameras, the best Canon RF lenses, and the best budget lenses.