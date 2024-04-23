Canon gives Sigma the green light to launch 6 new lenses for Canon RF

By Kalum Carter
published

Sigma has announced that it will release Canon RF mount options to 6 of its APS-C Contemporary lenses

Sigma RF mount
(Image credit: Sigma)

Since the launch of the Canon EOS R system, Canon has been very selective with which third-party lens manufacturers can develop AF lenses for the mount. However, 2024 is set to be a year of change as Sigma will launch 6 RF-mount camera options for APS-C. This will allow photographers to use high-performance Sigma optics natively on a Canon mirrorless camera. 

Sigma has been creating some of the market's best third-party lenses for many years, and its Art, Contemporary, and Sports lines are a favorite among users. They are often chosen over native lenses due to the lower price point. Until now mirrorless Canon users have been missing out on this more affordable option, so it will be welcome news.   

