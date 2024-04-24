Save up to a MASSIVE $660 on these Canon refurb camera deals

If you're looking through the best Canon today and nothing is taking your fancy or maybe a brand-new camera might not be in your budget this year, you can always look at the refurbished market. Canon USA has its own refurbished section where you can buy flagship cameras at discount prices to help you upgrade, while still saving money in the process.

I've rounded up the five best Canon Refurbished deals below – but Canon is always adding new refurb deals to the company's site on cameras and lenses so take a look there too!

Refurbished Canon EOS R5 | was $3,059 | now $2,399

Save $660 at Canon USA The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology. See our full EOS R5 review

Refurbished Canon EOS R6 Mark II| was $2,199 | now $1,799

Save $400 at Canon USA If you want the latest mirrorless tech that offers you a 24MP sensor, 4K/60fps, and 1080p at 120fps for slow-motion. This is the perfect balance between price and performance in the Canon R-series.

Canon EOS R5 C |was $3,849|now $3,199

SAVE $650 at Canon USA. If you love taking images, but video is your passion then the EOS R5 C is the perfect blend of a video-focused mirrorless that is still able to pump out amazing 45MP stills too - now with an impressive $650 discount!

While refurbished might not be on the tip of everyone's tongue when you think about deals, it does offer a way of owning new-to-you camera gear – sometimes even current flagship cameras – for a fraction of the price.

Canon refurbished cameras: are these bargains a green light, or a red flag?