Save up to a MASSIVE $660 on these Canon refurb camera deals

By Sebastian Oakley
published

These amazing Canon-refurbished camera deals can save you up to $1000 compared to a new EOS camera

Canon Refurb deals
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking through the best Canon today and nothing is taking your fancy or maybe a brand-new camera might not be in your budget this year, you can always look at the refurbished market. Canon USA has its own refurbished section where you can buy flagship cameras at discount prices to help you upgrade, while still saving money in the process.

I've rounded up the five best Canon Refurbished deals below – but Canon is always adding new refurb deals to the company's site on cameras and lenses so take a look there too!

Refurbished Canon EOS R5 | was $3,059| now $2,399 Save $660 at Canon USA

Save $660 at Canon USA The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology. See our full EOS R5 review

View Deal
Refurbished Canon EOS R6 Mark II| was $2,199| now $1,799 Save $400 at Canon USA

Save $400 at Canon USA If you want the latest mirrorless tech that offers you a 24MP sensor, 4K/60fps, and 1080p at 120fps for slow-motion. This is the perfect balance between price and performance in the Canon R-series. 

View Deal
Refurbished Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm |was $639| now $449 Save $190 at Canon USA

Save $190 at Canon USA This is seriously tempting price on  this beginner-friendly mirrorless model. Key specs are 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, a 3-in touchscreen pivoting screen and 4K video. This starter kit includes the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom. 

View Deal
Refurbished Canon EOS R8 | was $1,349| now $1099 Save $250 at Canon USA

Save $250 at Canon USA The latest entry-level camera from Canon offers 24.2 Megapixel images and 4K video up to 60fps - now with an even cheaper price tag! Read our full EOS R8 review

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 C |was $3,849|now $3,199 SAVE $650 at Canon USA

SAVE $650 at Canon USA. If you love taking images, but video is your passion then the EOS R5 C is the perfect blend of a video-focused mirrorless that is still able to pump out amazing 45MP stills too - now with an impressive $650 discount!

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

