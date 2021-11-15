The Sigma 28-70 f/2.8 DG DN is a lightweight, constant aperture standard zoom lens and now you can save $100 on the RRP in this brilliant Black Friday camera deal.

Now on sale for just $799 from Adorama, this compact zoom offers a lightweight, cheaper alternative to the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 – it's perfect for anyone who wants to travel and doesn't want to carry around any bulky kit.

Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 | Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 | was $899 | NOW ONLY $799

Save $100 This super lightweight, compact zoom lens is perfect for portraits, landscapes or even street photography and saves you a load of size and weight.

US DEAL

The Sigma 28-70 f/2.8 was released in March 2021 and offers a cheaper alternative to more expensive, standard zoom lenses. It still benefits from a constant aperture of f/2.8 making it great for low light environments but it's much smaller than the Sony 24-70mm G Master and the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lens.

It's made up of 16 elements in 12 groups, which include two fluorite low dispersion elements, 2 special low dispersion glass elements and 3 aspherical lenses. It features a 9 blade rounded diaphragm which produced beautifully round bokeh when shooting wide open. There is a super multi-layer coating on the lens elements to aid colour reproduction and reduce lens aberrations and a water and oil-resistant coating on the front element.

The build quality and design of the lens run in line with Sigma's contemporary lenses. It balances performance with portability and is capable of producing, high quality, sharp images from corner to corner. It's dust and splash proof, it has lightweight focusing elements which keeps the AF unit small and the autofocus is nearly silent thanks to its fast stepping motor.

This is an excellent lens for photographers or videographers who don't want a heavy lens and who don't need the extra 4mm on the wide end. Sigma has proven once again they're more than capable of making excellent quality lenses that rival the official branded lenses.

