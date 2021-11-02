Save $100 on a 2020 Mac Mini M1: our top desktop computer for photo editing!

If you're looking to buy a desktop computer, don't wait for the upcoming Black Friday camera deals - bag Apple's superb Mac Mini M1 now for only $799 - that's $100 less than usual, on a product that rarely sees substantial discounts. It comes with a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, but the centrepiece is Apple's amazing M1 system-on-chip which provides a level of speed and efficiency that eclipses any previous Mac Mini.

The Mac Mini isn't an all-in-one computer like an iMac - you'll still need to add your own monitor, but the computer itself is tiny at 197 x 197 x 36mm, so should fit on any desk.

This latest Mac Mini M1 differs from previous Minis by using Apple's own processor designed for computers. It's a similar construction to an iPhone/iPad processor, but beefed up for desktop computing. And boy, has Apple done a good job. The ultra-efficient M1 processor can outperform many current high-end Intel Core-series processors.

This B&H offer is for the base 8GB Mac Mini, but this should still be enough RAM for lighter image editing sessions or working with Full HD video.

There is a limited supply at this bargain price so don't wait around – the offer won't be on forever.

