Save a MASSIVE $90 on my choice of best beginner's drone: DJI Mini 4K

By
last updated

This drone kit has enough gear to be the only one you ever need – its a good choice at full price but this deal is amazing!

DJI Mini 4K AP deal 24
(Image credit: Future)

The DJI Mini 4K is a brilliant entry-level drone from the market leader in consumer drones, and as the drone expert, this deal is my pick from the best Prime Day drone deals so far.

The deal seems to have sold out already in the UK, but you can still find it in the USA – if you’re quick!

DJI Mini 4K | was $299 | now $239 Save $60 at Amazon

DJI Mini 4K | was $299 | now $239
🇺🇸 Save $60 at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of captureng amazing aerial footage.

View Deal
DJI Mini 4K | was $449 | now $359 Save $90 at Amazon

DJI Mini 4K | was $449 | now $359
🇺🇸 Save $90 at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone, capable of capturing 4K video, is here supplied in a Fly More bundle, with a total of three batteries (90 minutes of flight), a charging hub, robust controller, and a quality bag.

View Deal
DJI Mini 4K | now £269 In stock at Amazon

🇬🇧 DJI Mini 4K | now £269
In stock at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of capturing amazing aerial footage.

View Deal
DJI Mini 4K | now £399 In stock at Amazon

🇬🇧 DJI Mini 4K | now £399
In stock at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone, capable of capturing 4K video, is here supplied in a Fly More bundle, with a total of three batteries (90 minutes of flight), a charging hub, robust controller, and a quality bag.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles