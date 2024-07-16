Save a MASSIVE $90 on my choice of best beginner's drone: DJI Mini 4K

The DJI Mini 4K is a brilliant entry-level drone from the market leader in consumer drones, and as the drone expert, this deal is my pick from the best Prime Day drone deals so far.

The deal seems to have sold out already in the UK, but you can still find it in the USA – if you’re quick!

DJI seemed to hesitate for a while about sharing the high-resolution 4K camera with their cheapest drone and they only did so with the launch of this drone a few months ago, so it's still something of a bargain at full price.

That's exactly what I said when I tested it and reviewed it. Now I've seen that the Fly More bundle (with 3 batteries and a bag) on sale for £100 less as part of Amazon Prime Day, making for a spectacular bargain if you're looking for a bit of premium quality in your first 'proper' drone.

DJI Mini 4K | was $299 | now $239

🇺🇸 Save $60 at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of captureng amazing aerial footage.

DJI Mini 4K | was $449 | now $359

🇺🇸 Save $90 at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone, capable of capturing 4K video, is here supplied in a Fly More bundle, with a total of three batteries (90 minutes of flight), a charging hub, robust controller, and a quality bag.

🇬🇧 DJI Mini 4K | now £269

In stock at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of capturing amazing aerial footage.

🇬🇧 DJI Mini 4K | now £399

In stock at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone, capable of capturing 4K video, is here supplied in a Fly More bundle, with a total of three batteries (90 minutes of flight), a charging hub, robust controller, and a quality bag.

The DJI Mini 4K is a capable drone, which boasts GPS and a good quality remote control capable of keeping a clear signal from a range of up to 10km (much more than the distance you're legally allowed to fly, but that means the live video won't drop out).

There is one-touch return to home, around 30 minutes of flight time, and the ability to fly in wind of up to 5 on the Beaufort scale (thats 38kph).

Coming in at 249g, it's in the 'Open Category' in the UK, so you can fly it closer to people and buildings than other drones. As my review of the DJI Mini 4K will show, the results aren't disappointing for photographers either – it even has a Raw option.

The next best competition – the Potensic Atom – usually has a price advantage, but this bundle deal means – at least for Prime Day – that's not the case!