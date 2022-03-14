Samsung’s new Galaxy A Series to launch on 17 March

Yesterday Samsung sent out invitations to an online-only launch event – set for Thursday, 17 March, at 10am ET (3pm GMT). The invite itself, featuring a grid of bright and bold multi-colored “A”s confirms that this will be the 'Awesome' launch event for Samsung’s eagerly-awaited new mid-range phones: the Galaxy A Series. It expected that this will include the Galaxy A53 and A73 handsets.

Samsung’s A Series are an important part to the South Korean tech giant’s bow, as the cheaper phones have in the past been the company’s biggest sellers. They always feature large screens of 6.1inches plus, high megapixel counts and decent batteries. The Galaxy A Series does however forgo the most desirable features seen in Samsung’s S Series and feature slower chips, fewer and less advanced cameras and less advanced screen technology too.

The result of this is phones that sell for significantly less than the flagship phones, opening them up to a much larger audience. For example, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has great specs including 50MP main camera, 6.5-inch screen, 5,000-mAh battery and 15-watt fast charging and costs just $249.

Samsung Galaxy A73: everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy F23 to launch in India

New A Series to feature OIS

According to Korean website, The Elec, via TechRadar, Samsung could go one further with the new Galaxy A Series phones, to which it added 5G services in the last line-up, potentially adding optical image stabilization, which to date has been reserved for limited devices including the Galaxy S and Note series.

It'll certainly be interesting to see how far Samsung pushes the new Galaxy A Series phones, when they’re launched on Thursday. We are of course keen to see if OIS is rolled out across the range and what chip Samsung opts for. Not long to wait and you can watch the event live at samsung.com.

